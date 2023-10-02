Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023, Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Blue will lock horns in the ninth match of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup, 2023 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, October 3.

Despite possessing formidable batting and bowling departments, Madhya Pradesh started off on a disappointing note, losing over Andhra in their season opener. With this defeat, they are placed at the bottom half of the standings.

Led by Shubham Sharma, MP has in-form Venkatesh Iyer, and Yash Dubey in the batting line-up with Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kulwant Khejroliya occupying the bowling line-up. They would be hoping to reverse their fortunes when they meet Chhattisgarh Blue in their next outing.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Blue boasts talented players in all three departments and their campaign started with a comprehensive victory over Chhattisgarh Red by seven wickets. They are currently occupying the fourth position on the points table.

After bundling out Chhattisgarh Red to a mere 136 runs in 19.5 overs, they successfully chased down the target in just 18 overs, thanks to their all-round efforts with both bat and ball. They would be hoping to continue their winning form in their forthcoming encounters.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue, Match 9

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Pitch Report

The average first innings score stands at 160, indicating batters tend to build momentum throughout the game. However, bowlers, if they toil hard with good lines and lengths, are expected to get wickets on this surface in the middle overs. Consequently, any score above 160 to 170 would be challenging to chase in the second innings.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Weather Forecast

Temperature is projected to reach approximately 30 degrees Celsius for this day's game. There might be minor interruptions due to scattered showers, but it is likely we will have a full 40-over game with humidity levels hovering around 80%.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Probable XIs:

Madhya Pradesh:

Anand Bais, Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma (c), Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Himanshu Mantri(wk), Mihir Hirwani, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Rahul Batham, Kulwant Khejroliya

Chhattisgarh Blue:

Amandeep Khare(c), Eknath Kelkar(wk), Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Gagandeep Singh, Dev Aditya Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Amitesh Pandey, Prashant Sai Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar, Shashank Singh

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Match Prediction

Comparatively, Madhya Pradesh appears to be the stronger outfit in all three aspects of the game. They are anticipated to come out strong and secure a win over Chhattisgarh Blue in this upcoming encounter. The match promises to be intriguing with both sides giving their best until the last ball of the game.

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh to win the match

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Blue Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode