Chief selector MSK Prasad says Virat Kohli never tried to bully the selection committee

31 Jul 2019, 16:05 IST

Virat Kohli and MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli and MSK Prasad

What's the story?

The chief selector of the Indian cricket team, MSK Prasad has revealed that the selection committee shares a good relationship with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. He trashed rumours that Kohli and Shastri were trying to bully the committee due to their lack of experience.

In case you didn't know

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had criticized the selectors because they retained Virat Kohli as captain without any further discussion after the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Heart of the matter

The chief selector pointed out that everyone has their roles and responsibilities. He said that it is the responsibility of the committee to work with Kohli and Shastri. Prasad claimed that the committee had some difference of opinions with the team-management but they did not leak any details.

"Working in tandem and solidarity with Ravi, Virat and Rahul [Dravid] cannot be taken as being bullied. There were several occasions we had a difference of opinions which we may not bring into the public domain. What happens within the four walls has to remain there. At the end of the day, we move on in the larger interest of the Indian team and the country," MSK Prasad said as quoted by the PTI

MSK Prasad further added that it is wrong to assume that people with more international pedigree can bully others. He stated that if this was the case, the board would have filled all the relevant positions with the people with vast international experience.

"It is a common misconception that people think players who have played more cricket have more knowledge or more power and can bully anybody but it is not the fact. If that is the case then the entire coaching unit, selection committee and all other relevant fields should be filled with only those people who have had vast international careers as players. I don't think this is right."
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
