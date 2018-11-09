×
Chris Gayle News: Universe Boss all set to feature for new T20 side

Press Release
NEWS
News
531   //    09 Nov 2018, 18:56 IST

Chris Gayle will be seen playing for the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League
Chris Gayle will be seen playing for the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League

Jozi Stars batting star Chris Gayle has confirmed for the Mzansi Super League first weekend when he turns out for his team's first fixture against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Bidvest Wanderers on Saturday, 17 November (7 pm start).

Match tickets (www.ticketpros.co.za) are on sale for all 32 tournament matches costing from R50 each through Ticketpro and retail outlets (Edgars, Jet, CNA, and Spar across the country).

Gayle, with his swashbuckling batting style, is arguably one of the best ever limited overs cricketers and is considered the prototype T20 cricket player, holding the distinction of the highest T20 score ever (175 not out).

The 39-year-old West Indian has a great history at the 34 000-seating Bidvest Wanderers, popularly referred to as the “Bull Ring”, where he scored the first ever century in the shortest format of the game back in 2007. 

Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, said: "We are excited to have Chris part of this tournament from the start and he is looking forward to linking up with his Jozi Stars teammates.

"Seeing the 'World Boss' back in South Africa and playing cricket - we and the fans could not have asked for anything better than one of the most popular players that have ever played the game."

Gayle joins an already formidable line-up at Stars with Proteas marquee superstar bowler Kagiso Rabada, left arm paceman Beuran Hendricks as well as a stylish batsman, Reeza Hendricks. The other international marquee players are Rashid Khan (Durban Heat) Jason Roy (Giants), Eoin Morgan (Tshwane Spartans) and Dwayne Bravo (Paarl Rocks).

South African marquee players for the tournament are Rabada, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, and Quinton de Kock.

Mzansi Super League 2018 (MSL T20) Chris Gayle
Press Release
NEWS
