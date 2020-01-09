Chris Gayle reveals how long he plans to continue playing cricket

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Chris Gayle believes that he is getting better with age and he still has a lot to offer in cricket.

'The Universe Boss' as he is famously known, Chris Gayle has entertained one and all with his attacking brand of cricket worldwide for more than a decade. The big Jamaican grew old like a fine wine and his passion for the game doesn't seem to end soon.

"A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," Gayle said at a media interaction.

Gayle had taken a short sabbatical from the game towards the end of 2019 but is now back playing franchise cricket for Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

"Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer," Gayle reckoned.

"The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on," he added.

Gayle was not a part of the West Indies squad that toured India last month and also is not a part of the current home series against Ireland. However, the explosive southpaw remains on the radar of the selectors for the T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.

When asked how long he would like to continue, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, "Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number."