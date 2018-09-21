Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Chris Gayle deserves the nickname 'Universe Boss'

Aakash Hari
21 Sep 2018

New Zealand v West Indies - 1st T20
Chris Gayle is probably the best T20 player to have played the game

Often regarded as one of the most celebrated cricketers of all time, Christopher Henry Gayle, who turned 39 today, still plays the game exceptionally well. The very name sends chills down bowlers' spines.

The 6'4 tall West Indian can annihilate any bowling attack once he settles. He has become a household name in the world of cricket despite having his own share of controversies.

Here's a rundown of 5 reasons why he is the 'Universe Boss'.

#1. He is the record holder for most runs in T20 cricket:

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament Play-Off 2
Chris Gayle's record of most runs in T20s might remain unbeaten for many years to come.

Chris Gayle has scored a mammoth 11,737 runs in the T20 format, a record which will remain unbeaten for years to come. He has scored the highest number of centuries (21) in the format and the most number of fifties (71).

He has scored a staggering 863 sixes in the T20 format while playing for the national team and several club teams.











