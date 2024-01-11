Combined Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town playing 11 for SA20 2024 ft. Heinrich Klaasen, Kieron Pollard

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) will take on MI Cape Town (MI) in the second game of the SA20 League 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday, January 11. The opening day of the SA20 2024 was washed out and the anticipation for the clash between these two teams has understandably been high.

Both DSG and MICT had a tournament to forget last year as they finished outside the playoffs spots. DSG finished in fifth place with 19 points, while MI Cape Town were rock bottom with 13 points. Both the teams have some big names in their side and will be hoping that they fire to ensure their respective teams have a better second season.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible combined XI of both the Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town ahead of their SA20 2024 clash:

Top-order: Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock & Rassie van der Dussen

Dewald Brevis had an impressive SA20 2023 and also got his opportunity to make his T20I debut for South Africa against Australia. It didn't really go well for him and ever since, the youngster has been waiting to get another call-up. He will know that a massive SA20 2024 with the bat could get him closer to the T20 World Cup squad.

Quinton de Kock scored 271 runs in 10 games for the Durban Super Giants last season and will be looking to build on what was a sensational 2023 World Cup for him with the bat. Rassie van der Dussen at No. 3 could play the anchor role and can also hit the big shots when needed.

Middle-order: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c) & Liam Livingstone

Arguably one of the best T20 batters in the world, Heinrich Klaasen scored a staggering 363 runs from 10 games in SA20 last year for DSG and was able to carry the same form at the international level as well.

Nicholas Pooran has been another batter in incredible form in the shortest format and would certainly add more muscle to that middle order alongside veteran Kieron Pollard and the explosive Liam Livingstone. Pollard and Livingstone can share overs between them as the fifth bowler.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks & Nuwan Thushara

Star South African speedster Kagiso Rabada will take the new ball and Beuran Hendricks could be used from the other end. Keshav Maharaj's experience in the middle overs will be more than handy. He can also use the long handle when needed down the order, making him a utility option alongside his left-arm spin.

Nuwan Thushara is someone who has garnered a lot of attention of late because of his exploits in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. His slinging action similar to that of the great Lasith Malinga can make him more than handy at the death.

