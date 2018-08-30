Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
A combined India-Pakistan Test XI that can win overseas 

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
444   //    30 Aug 2018, 12:06 IST


India is currently the number one ranked side
India is currently the number one ranked side

Even though India has a power packed 11 for every format, overseas Tests are a constant headache. The batters fail to adapt to the conditions and display poor technique while the bowlers struggle to find their length. Thus, Captain Kohli keeps on changing and chopping to get that elusive winning combination.

On the other side, Pakistan lacks quality batsmen. Though their bowling line up is power packed and can create chaos in any conditions, their lack of a prolific scorer haunts them and thus, they are ranked 8th in Tests.

So, today I try to create a combined 11 which not only complement each other but also has the calibre to win overseas.


1. Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali is one of the finest players of Pak
Azhar Ali is one of the finest players of Pak

After the retirement of Younis Khan and Misbah, the weight of carrying the burden of the team has fallen to Azhar's shoulder and to say that he has done his job to the best of his capabilities will be quite an understatement.

He looks poised, elegant and determined while on the crease and has a sound technique to perform and score runs overseas. The double hundred against Australia under overcast conditions was just a glimpse of his grit and character.

Thus, he deserves to be the opener.


2. Cheteshwar Pujara

Che is one of the best test batsmen of the Indian side
Che is one of the best Test batsmen of the Indian side

Pujara has been a vital cog in the Indian Test team. He is an epitome of determination and class. The 2nd fastest Indian to get to 1000 runs certainly has the temperament of an opener.

As an opener, your main task is to see off the new ball which requires temperament and concentration and Pujara is totally apt for that. He does not have the tendency to poke at wide deliveries and can play marathon innings once he gets settled in.

