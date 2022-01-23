Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 10, Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the tenth and final Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

It’s a clash between the two table-toppers. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the competition, with the winner to finish top of the table. Bangladesh beat Scotland in their last game.

After being asked to bowl first, Bangladesh did a fine job knocking over Scotland for a paltry 77. Their batters then batted brilliantly, with Murshida Khatun remaining unbeaten on 50 to guide her team across the line.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, beat Malaysia comprehensively in their last game. After being asked to bat first, they posted 175-3 in their allotted twenty overs. Their bowlers were the right on the mark as Malaysian only managed 82-7 in their allotted twenty overs.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 10, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers.

Date and Time: January 24th 2022, Monday; 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line from the start of the innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kuala Lumpur is expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius on matchday. There is a high chance of rain, but a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

The wickets were shared equally among their bowlers as they knocked over Scotland for a below-par total in their last game. Murshida Khatun (50*) and Fargana Hoque (20*) put up a solid unbeaten partnership to help Bangladesh chase down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Suraiya Azmin.

Sri Lanka Women

Contributions from Harshitha Madavi (65*) and Nilakshi de Silva (49*) helped them put up 175 runs on the board in their last game. Sugandika Kumari and Oshadi Ranasinghe then picked up two wickets apiece as they beat Malaysia convincingly by 93 runs.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari.

Match Prediction

Both teams are unbeaten in the competition so far, and have performed to their potential. So it could be a cracker of a contest when they meet on Monday. Sri Lanka have a good balance, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Chamari Athapaththu to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far