Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 4, Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Malaysia Women square off against Scotland Women in the 4th match of the Commonwealth Games Women's (CWG) Cricket Qualifiers 2022. The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this match.

Hosts Malaysia Women did not have a good start to the competition having lost their opening game to Bangladesh Women.

Batting first, they were restricted to a paltry 49/9 from their 20 overs. Malaysia Women batters failed to gather any momentum in the innings. With hardly anything to play for, the bowlers could not do a lot either. Bangladesh Women chased the total down in just eight overs, winning by eight wickets.

Scotland Women also lost their opening game against Sri Lanka Women. Sri Lanka Women posted a competitive score of 182/4 batting first. In reply, Scotland were nowhere in the chase as they were skittled out for just 73, going on to lose the game by a margin of 109 runs. They need to put the heavy loss behind them as they aim to bounce back.

Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women Match Details

Match: Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women, Match 4, CWG Cricket Qualifiers 2022

Date and Time: January 19th, 2022, Wednesday, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is neutral and balanced. Both batters and bowlers will get assistance. However, the pitch tends to remain slow and it will be slightly challenging for the batters.

Spinners will be aided on this track and should look to make the most of it. Batting second is an ideal option at this venue.

Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are expected to hover between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. There will be intermittent cloud cover with the possibility of rain.

Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

Malaysia Women need to step up with their batting. Only two of their batters could reach double figures as they were restricted to 49/9.

Skipper Winifred Duraisingam is eager to help her side turn things around quickly. Nur Arianna Natsya was impressive with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets.

Probable XI: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Scotland Women

Scotland Women did not do well with the ball. They could not restrict Sri Lanka from posting a match-winning total. Ellen Watson with 30 runs was the only successful batter. Scotland Women will need to pick themselves up and put up a better performance.

Probable XI: Sarah Bryce, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ailsa Lister, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Lorna Jack.

Malaysia Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off defeats in their respective games and will be under some pressure. Looking at both sides, Scotland Women seem to be better balanced and experienced. Malaysia Women will be challenged once again in this match.

Prediction: Scotland Women to win this fixture

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

