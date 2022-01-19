Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 5, Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Kenya Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the fifth match of the Commonwealth Games Women Cricket Qualifier 2022. The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this contest.

Kenya Women faced Bangladesh Women in their first Qualifier game and suffered a defeat. After electing to bowl first, the Kenya bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Bangladesh Women to 125 in their 20 overs while picking up six wickets in the process.

However, the batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 45 in 12.4 overs. Only one Kenyan batter managed to get into double digits and the team eventually suffered a heavy loss by 80 runs. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their upcoming fixture.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, got off to a winning start. They defeated Scotland Women comprehensively in their opening game of the competition. Batting first, the Lankan side posted 182 on the board, losing four wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Scottish side on 73, winning the game by 109 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next clash against the Kenya Women.

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 5, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition Qualifiers

Date and Time: January 20th 2022, Thursday, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kinrara Academy Oval is a good one for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur are expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be available throughout the day.

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Bangladesh Women on 125. Sharon Juma top-scored with 24 but the other batters failed to contribute as they were knocked over on 45.

Probable XI

Margaret Ngoche (c), Veronica Abuga, Sharon Juma, Queentor Abel, Sarah Wetoto, Ruth Achando (wk), Mercyline Ochieng, Sylvia Kinyua, Lavendah Idambo, Esther Wachira, Venasa Ooko

Sri Lanka Women

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with the bat as she scored 86 off just 45 balls at the top of the order, helping her side post 182 on the board. Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana and Sachini Nisansala picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kavisha Dilhari

Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

The Kenya Women suffered a heavy loss in their opening game and have to be on their toes while facing the Sri Lanka Women in their next clash as the Asian side won their first game comprehensively and will be riding with confidence.

Sri Lanka look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

