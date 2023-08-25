Comparing Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan's ODI numbers in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2023

All-rounders are worth their weight in gold and saying that Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan are absolutely vital to their respective teams seems like an understatement.

Shakib has arguably had a greater impact with the bat in ODIs but Jadeja has shown that he is the man for the big occasions. He almost pulled the rabbit out of the hat in the World Cup semifinal for India against New Zealand four years ago.

On pitches that offer even the slightest turn, both Jadeja and Shakib are lethal. This is why they are arguably the two all-rounders to watch out for with the Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka as well.

On that note, let's take a look at how Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan have fared on Sri Lankan soil in ODI cricket:

Appearances

Ravindra Jadeja last played an ODI on Sri Lankan soil way back in 2010. This is a rather strange fact given how regular he has been with the Indian team. He has played nine ODIs in Sri Lanka and his highest score of 60* came in a losing cause against the hosts in Colombo back in 2009.

Interestingly, Shakib Al Hasan has also played just nine ODIs in Sri Lanka, but the last he played was in 2017. His highest score of 72 in Sri Lankan soil came against the hosts back in 2017 where the visitors won the game comfortably by 90 runs in Dambulla.

Runs, wickets and average

Having played just nine ODIs, it is understandable that both Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan may not have appealing numbers.

Jadeja has scored 128 runs at an average of 25.60 with just one half-century to his name. He has just seven wickets to his name in these games, with a bowling average of 40.85 and best bowling figures of 2/29

Shakib has scored 195 runs at an average of 24.37 with a half-century to his name. He too like Jadeja has picked just seven wickets on Sri Lankan soil with best figures of 2/49 and bowling average of 56.71

The numbers of Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan are pretty similar and rather modest. However, both will know that a lot of things have changed since their last ODI appearance in Sri Lanka.

Shakib will be leading Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, while Jadeja will as usual be absolutely vital for India across all departments. Needless to say, they could play a massive role if their respective teams are to do well in the Asia Cup.