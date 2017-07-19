Conditions in Derby plays to our advantage, says Mithali Raj

India have won 4 out of their last 5 matches at the venue.

The captain is quietly confident

What’s the story?

Indian captain Mithali Raj has expressed optimism ahead of the semi-final clash against Australia and is banking on India's experience of playing at Derbyshire.

"We've played a lot of the group stage here, four games, so we are aware of the conditions and that is our advantage," Raj said ahead of the clash.

Apart from familiarity in conditions, the Indian team has often found the surface suitable to its style of play which has aided in the team executing their plans.

The Details

Although Australia have lost just one league match in their campaign so far, the Indian camp is expressing some optimism owing to their record on the ground.

4 of their 5 wins have come in Derby and there is a quiet confidence seeping within the team owing to the familiarity in the conditions and also due to the fact that they trounced New Zealand in the knockout match with conviction.

The Derby pitch has offered assistance to the Indian spinners which has allowed Mithali to use them as attacking options in the middle overs. This has helped her to not only control the scoring rate but has also aided India by scalping wickets at regular intervals.

In case you didn’t know...

India started their campaign on a winning note against England at Derby. The Indian openers put together a century stand and then the Indian slow bowlers restricted the rampant English batting order.

However, India were handed a thrashing at the hands of Australia in one of their league encounters when they were beaten by 8 wickets and this Mithali sounded wary of their opponents.

What's next?

India take on Australia in the semi-final clash at Derby on Thursday, June 20.

The winner will face England in the finals at Lord's. Australia are currently racing against time to get their skipper Meg Lanning fit and raring to go for the crucial tie.

Author's Take

The Indian team have certainly punched above their weight this World Cup and hence this sense of optimism is certainly not out of place.

Also, Mithali is right when she says that Derby has been a happy hunting ground for the team so far, since both the crowd support and the conditions have favoured the Indian team.