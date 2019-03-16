Configuring India’s ideal team combination for the ICC World Cup 2019?

India recently finished its last ODI assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia. India had a task in hand going to the series which was to sort out the playing XI for the ICC World Cup.

It was crucial for them to figure out the ideal playing XI before the conclusion of the series, but India is still figuring out the best playing XI mostly due to the inconsistency of Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu. Moreover, the failure of Rishabh Pant to take his chances has created another headache for team management.

India is still unclear about the best combination to play in the multi-nation event. While most of the major teams like England have already sorted out their team combination, India is still looking for the answers. With no ODI left to play before the ICC World Cup, here is what should be the best playing XI for India in English Conditions.

OPENERS

Rohit Sharma (VC): Rohit Sharma without any doubt should be the first choice to open the innings for India in ICC World Cup 2019. The stylish batsman is one of the best openers in world cricket at the moment. The Vice-Captain of the Indian team likes to play long innings and score big hundreds. His ability to play the pace and short bowling with relative ease will help him in the English conditions.

Shikhar Dhawan: Although Shikhar Dhawan has been struggling to score runs for a while now, there is a no way India can drop him. He has formed a settled opening pair with Rohit Sharma, and there is no point to try a different opening combination in such a crucial tournament. Shikhar Dhawan is a different beast in ICC tournaments and India can trust him to deliver goods in the ICC World Cup.