Conflict of interest accusation against Kapil Dev rendered infructuous

There was a conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev

What's the story?

BCCI ethics officer, D K Jain has confirmed that the conflict of interest complaint against former Indian all-rounder, Kapil Dev has been rendered infructuous.

The background

The former members of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), namely Kapil, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad had a complaint filed against them as they held multiple roles in the cricketing field. As per the BCCI Constitution, a single person cannot hold more than one position. Hence, the trio of Kapil, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad came under the scanner.

MPCA Life Member, Sanjeev Gupta alleged the trio of conflict of interest which forced them to resign from their Cricket Advisory Committee positions. Rangaswamy and Gaekwad had cleared the charges against them with a personal hearing in December. However, Kapil did not take part in that hearing because of some personal reasons.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to PTI on Sunday (16th February), Jain clarified that the conflict of interest complaint against the 1983 World Cup winning captain has been rendered infructuous. He said:

“The complaint against Kapil has been rendered infructuous.”

What's next?

The BCCI has decided to form a new CAC soon. It was earlier reported that the board has approached Gautam Gambhir and Madan Lal to takeover the positions, however, there has been no official announcement as of now.