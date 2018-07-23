Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Contenders for the Wicket keeper's Slot for India in 2019 World Cup

Souvik Sengupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
710   //    23 Jul 2018, 10:42 IST

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England less than a year way, the speculations regarding who will make it to the final Indian squad that gets selected for the World Cup have already started.

Some players like Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kumar are almost certain to make it to the squad. But, there are few spots in the team for which, there is likely to be fierce competition. Be it the spinner's spot, where the youngsters like Chahal and Kuldeep are competing with veterans like Ashwin and Jadeja, or the fast bowlers spot, where there are at least a dozen talented pace men competing for about 4 odd slots.

The wicket keeper's slot, till recently, was a position where Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed to be the obvious first choice and it was only a competition between the others for the standby keeper's slot.

However, the recent slump in form of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has made the Indian middle order look fragile.His inability to score runs at a quick pace has slowed down the run rate in the middle overs and created pressure on his batting partners and the lower middle order.

Moreover with age not on Dhoni's side and youngsters like Rishabh Pant coming up, competition for the first choice wicket keeper's slot for India in 2019 World Cup is wide open.

Dhoni still remains the first choice and with the backing of the team management with him, he will most probably make the squad.But the ones who will be in contention to replace Dhoni for the Wicket keeper's slot if his dip in form continues are as follows.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Souvik Sengupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Problems India need to solve before...
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India are still not ready for the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are not favorites to win the 2019...
RELATED STORY
3 possible backup Indian wicketkeepers for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the title
RELATED STORY
5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 players India have tried at No. 4 since World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
3 aggressive middle-order batsmen India should try before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us