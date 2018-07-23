Contenders for the Wicket keeper's Slot for India in 2019 World Cup

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England less than a year way, the speculations regarding who will make it to the final Indian squad that gets selected for the World Cup have already started.

Some players like Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kumar are almost certain to make it to the squad. But, there are few spots in the team for which, there is likely to be fierce competition. Be it the spinner's spot, where the youngsters like Chahal and Kuldeep are competing with veterans like Ashwin and Jadeja, or the fast bowlers spot, where there are at least a dozen talented pace men competing for about 4 odd slots.

The wicket keeper's slot, till recently, was a position where Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed to be the obvious first choice and it was only a competition between the others for the standby keeper's slot.

However, the recent slump in form of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has made the Indian middle order look fragile.His inability to score runs at a quick pace has slowed down the run rate in the middle overs and created pressure on his batting partners and the lower middle order.

Moreover with age not on Dhoni's side and youngsters like Rishabh Pant coming up, competition for the first choice wicket keeper's slot for India in 2019 World Cup is wide open.

Dhoni still remains the first choice and with the backing of the team management with him, he will most probably make the squad.But the ones who will be in contention to replace Dhoni for the Wicket keeper's slot if his dip in form continues are as follows.

