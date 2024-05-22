Continental Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Continental Cup 2024 is a T20I tournament that will be played amongst Bulgaria, Gibraltar, Hungary, and Romania. The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, May 24, and will conclude on Sunday, May 26.

Each team will face the other three teams once in the tournament. A total of eight matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament. All the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County.

Bulgaria last played a T20I game in June last year. They were a part of the Quadrangular T20I Series against Serbia, Croatia, and Turkey. Gibraltar last played a T20I series against Luxembourg in October last year. The two-match series ended on a margin of 1-1.

Hungary faced Croatia in their last T20I series and won the three-match series by a 2-0 margin. Romania last played a T20I match against Malta in the final of the Continental Cup last year. They won the match by six runs after posting a total of 190 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Bulgaria are in 74th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 12. Gibraltar are ranked in 72nd position and have a rating of 16. Hungary are the 70th ranked team and have a rating of 20 to their name. Romania are the highest ranked team among the four and are placed in 58th position.

Continental Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 24

Match 1 - Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 11:30 AM

Match 2 - Gibraltar vs Hungary, 3:45 PM

Match 3 - Romania vs Bulgaria, 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 25

Match 4 - Romania vs Hungary, 11:30 AM

Match 5 - Bulgaria vs Hungary, 3:45 PM

Match 6 - Romania vs Gibraltar, 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 26

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Continental Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Continental Cup 2024: Full Squads

Bulgaria

Firas Hussain, Manan Bashir, Zeerak Chughtai, Dimo Nikolov, Isa Zaroo, Ivaylo Katzarski, Prakash Mishra, Jakob Gul (wk), Zaid Soulat (wk), Boyko Ivanov, Danyal Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Milen Gogev, Waleed Waqar

Gibraltar

Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Andrew Reyes, Avinash Pai (c), Iain Latin, James Fitzgerald, Kabir Mirpuri, Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Chris Pyle (wk), Harry Pile (wk), Joseph Marples (wk), Samarth Bodha

Hungary

NA

Romania

Akash Kaka, Mahesh Prasanna, Moiz Muhammad, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Hussain Ijaz, Joby Charly, Rajesh Kumar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Shantanu Vashisht, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini (c), Anand Rajshekara (wk), Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Asif Bevinje, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback