Contributing factors for India's victory at Trent Bridge

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
70   //    23 Aug 2018, 10:53 IST

India thrashed England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge. Kohli's men were clinical in all the three departments and the final result elucidated the same.

Let's have a look at the factors which contributed to India's victory at Trent Bridge.

Joe Root put India in to bat on winning the toss

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Joe Root won the toss

English skipper won the toss and invited India to bat first on a pitch which was ideal for batting. This was a blessing in disguise for India as even Kohli was looking to bat first on the flaccid track.

Historically, most of the overseas wins for India had come when they had batted first as chasing in the fourth innings had never been their cup of tea.

Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
