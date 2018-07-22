Controversy arises over NCA physiotherapist's actions

As it has surfaced that Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha's shoulder injury was of a more aggravating nature than the BCCI initially revealed, questions are also being raised on the role of the board appointed physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy, Ashish Kaushik. Since he was the one in charge of computing Saha's recovery and rehabilitation process, he finds himself facing inquiries as to how he went about conducting the process that it unfolded in a fashion that could have possibly threatened Saha's career.

Kaushik, after being around with the Indian team during the 2011 World Cup, was reinstated to the NCA last year when Andrew Leipus' tenure was terminated due to reasons pertaining to conflict of interest.

In February 2017, YOS Healthcare Limited was founded with Kaushik as one of the directors. It has been believed that his wife has a stake in the ownership of the company. When TOI contacted Kaushik to know if he has cleared every conflict of interest, he said: "I can't tell you anything about this topic."

Howsoever ironically to his comment mentioned above, since Kaushik has begun his term at the NCA, all players are referred to YOS Healthcare for an initial check-up. "The likes of Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya have all been treated at the same clinic last year. Kaushik may not be a director there anymore but he keeps sending the players there," a BCCI official told TOI.

"There are senior doctors in Mumbai who specialize in sports medicine and have treated senior India cricketers before. Kaushik used to work under them. Saha was eventually sent to the renowned doctor. Why wasn't he sent there in the first place," the official remarked clearly putting the blame on Kaushik for improper execution of his duties.

As if the controversy was not enough, Kaushik was appointed by the BCCI outside the procedure mandated by the Lodha committee, he was given the job purely on the basis of recommendations by senior cricketers and board officials, as opposed to advertising for the post and conducting interviews for it.