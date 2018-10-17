Mohammad Azharuddin rubbishes SG ball complaints

Harigovind Sankar
17 Oct 2018, 10:31 IST

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin

Ten-wicket hauls and career-best figures at home for an Indian fast bowler are among the rarest feats achieved in international cricket. So rare, that prior to Umesh Yadav's 10-133 at Hyderabad on Sunday, only two Indian greats in Kapil Dev (twice) and Javagal Sreenath have accomplished the feat.

Nevertheless, India's constant chirping over the quality of the Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) ball -- one among the three balls used in Test cricket -- saw no end, as Yadav himself chipped in with some thought-provoking bon mots, which could well end up triggering a controversy. Barely two days later, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has come out lashing at the Indians for their unceasing fussing.

"I remember the years -- since 1984-85 -- when the Dukes balls were used and how the seam would go rough. It was clear that in Indian conditions they wouldn't work. It was in 1993 when the SG was first introduced and India went on to dominate all cricket at home. Look at the overall country-wide average for bowlers bowling with different balls in different conditions. That will give you the answer. So, what's this fuss about? When our spinners go to Australia, they find it tough to even grip the Kookaburra. In England, look at how Ashwin delivered and how Moeen Ali did with the Dukes. I really can't understand what their (Team India) grouse is," Azharuddin said.

Statistics speak for themselves, as Ashwin, with the Dukes ball, managed to scalp his 11 wickets at an average of 32.73; Moeen did at 21.00. Ravindra Jadeja's numbers with the Dukes ball are equally somniferous, as the all-rounder averaged 36.86 in the sole Test that he played.

Contrastingly, India's bowling unit was on fire with the SG ball back in India. Ashwin averaged 20.11, Jadeja 19.71, Kuldeep 24.90, and Umesh 15.36 with the ball. In the only Test that he played, Shami averaged 16.50. In fact, both Kuldeep and Umesh Yadav went on to record their best bowling figures in an innings in the Rajkot and Hyderabad Tests respectively.

"If you've taken six wickets (Kuldeep's match figures at Rajkot), then how can you complain about the ball? Even in pace bowling, Yadav picked a 10 wicket haul, no? So, where's the complaint?," said Azhar.

One of India's batting sensations whose career was marred by egregious match-fixing scandals and turbulent marriages, Azhar defended his view that the concept of 'global uniformity' of cricket balls is a farce. He also echoed that this was the first time he was hearing a team whining over the quality of balls used in the subcontinent.

"You've got to use what suits your conditions best in Test cricket. I can't go to England and say we'll play with SG. They'll have the Dukes ball. Similarly, if England are coming here, there is a different set of challenges they are going to face. If I had a problem with my bat during my playing days, I would go to the maker and tell him/her what problem I was facing and ask the makers to work on it, do something about it," he remarked.

This comes on the back of what India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, skipper Virat Kohli, and Umesh Yadav had to say during various points in the West Indies series. The trio has echoed each other's sentiments, saying that the SG ball gets 'scuffed up in 5 overs' and you get 'neither pace nor seam'.