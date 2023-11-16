Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

BCCI is all set to host the Cooch Behar Trophy, starting on November 17, Friday. All the games will be played in a four-day format among Under19 players across India. A total of 36 teams will play the campaign divided into six different groups.
Group A has Vidarbha, Punjab, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Tripura and Goa. Group B comprises of Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.
Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Haryana, MP, Assam and Kerala form Group C. Karnataka, Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP, HP and J&K are part of Group D. In Group E, the six teams are Baroda, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Odisha and Pondicherry.
The plate group consists of six teams, namely Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
Each team will play a total of five league games, locking horns with their respective group’s teams. Knockouts for the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy will start from December 22. The plate final is scheduled for December 29. The grand finale of the tournament will take place from January 12 to 15, 2024.
A lot of prominent Test cricketers were part of the Cooch Behar Trophy in different seasons. Notably, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh scored 358 runs for the Punjab U19 side in the team's total of 839/5 against Bihar in the 1999-2000 season.
Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
17 to 20 November
Vidarbha vs Punjab - VCA KALAMNA, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Goa - Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivili, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Tripura - Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh, 9:30 AM IST
Andhra vs Tamil Nadu - Rural Development Trust Stadium, Ananthapur, 9:30 AM IST
Bihar vs Bengal - Moin ul haq stadium, Patna, 9:30 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Gujarat - Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, 9:30 AM IST
Saurashtra vs Rajasthan - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs Haryana - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh vs Assam - Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore, 9:30 AM IST
Delhi vs Karnataka - St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand vs J & K - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh - Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, 9:30 AM IST
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST
Odisha vs Pondicherry - Veer Surendra Sai Stadium, Sambalpur, 9:30 AM IST
Nagaland vs Sikkim - Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, 9:30 AM IST
Meghalaya vs Mizoram - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST
24 to 27 November
Vidarbha vs Tripura - VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Punjab - Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivili, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST
Goa vs Chandigarh - Sanguem Cricket Gound, Sanguem, 9:30 AM IST
Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand - TNCA Academy, Theni, 9:30 AM IST
Bengal vs Andhra - Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, 9:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs Bihar - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad, 9:30 AM IST
Assam vs Rajasthan - Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium, Mangaldai, 9:30 AM IST
Saurashtra vs Haryana - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala - Holkar Stadium, Indore, 9:30 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh vs Karnataka - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand vs Delhi - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST
J & K vs Uttar Pradesh - Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, 9:30 AM IST
Baroda vs Odisha - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh - Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Pondicherry - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur, 9:30 AM IST
Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST
Meghalaya vs Nagaland - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST
Mizoram vs Manipur - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST
1 to 4 December
Vidarbha vs Mumbai - VCA KALAMNA, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST
Punjab vs Chandigarh - Ropar Cricket Ground, Ropar, 9:30 AM IST
Goa vs Tripura - Panjim Gymkhana Ground, North Goa, 9:30 AM IST
Bengal vs Tamil Nadu - TBD, 9:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs Andhra - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad, 9:30 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Bihar - Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, 9:30 AM IST
Haryana vs Rajasthan - Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:30 AM IST
Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs Assam - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST
Karnataka vs Uttarakhand - SDNRW Ground, Mysore, 9:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi - Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, 9:30 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh vs J & K - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST
Baroda vs Hyderabad - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Pondicherry - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:30 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Odisha - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Baramati, 9:30 AM IST
Sikkim vs Meghalaya - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST
Manipur vs Nagaland - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST
Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST
8 to 11 December
Tripura vs Mumbai - Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala, 9:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha - Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh, 9:30 AM IST
Punjab vs Goa - Ropar Cricket Ground, Ropar, 9:30 AM IST
Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat - TNCA Academy, Theni, 9:30 AM IST
Bihar vs Andhra - Patna, 9:30 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Bengal - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:30 AM IST
Rajasthan vs Madhya Pradesh - Baraktulah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur, 9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs Saurashtra - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST
Haryana vs Assam - Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:30 AM IST
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh - SDNRW Ground, Mysore, 9:30 AM IST
Delhi vs J & K - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST
Pondicherry vs Baroda - CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra - Sector 10 B S P Cricket Stadium, Bhilai, 9:30 AM IST
Odisha vs Hyderabad - Vikash ground, Bargarh, 9:30 AM IST
Manipur vs Sikkim - ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:30 AM IST
Nagaland vs Mizoram - Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, 9:30 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST
15 to 18 December
Tripura vs Punjab - Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala, 9:30 AM IST
Goa vs Vidarbha - Sanguem Cricket Ground, Sanguem, 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Chandigarh - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST
Bihar vs Tamil Nadu - Patna, 9:30 AM IST
Andhra vs Jharkhand - Rural Development Trust Stadium, Ananthapur, 9:30 AM IST
Bengal vs Gujarat - TBD, 9:30 AM IST
Rajasthan vs Kerala - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 9:30 AM IST
Assam vs Saurashtra - JALAN OUTDOOR STADIUM, Dibrugarh, 9:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana - MPCA Cricket Ground, Sagar, 9:30 AM IST
J & K vs Karnataka - Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, 9:30 AM IST
Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Baroda - Mgm Ground, Aurangabad, 9:30 AM IST
Odisha vs Chhattisgarh - Gandhi Stadium, Balangir, 9:30 AM IST
Pondicherry vs Hyderabad - CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST
Sikkim vs Mizoram - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST
Meghalaya vs Manipur - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST
22 to 25 December
Pre Quarter Final 1, 9:30 AM IST
Pre Quarter Final 2, 9:30 AM IST
Plate - Semi Final 1, 9:30 AM IST
Plate - Semi Final 2, 9:30 AM IST
29 December to 1 January
Quarter Final 1, 9:30 AM IST
Quarter Final 2, 9:30 AM IST
Quarter Final 3, 9:30 AM IST
Quarter Final 4, 9:30 AM IST
Plate - Final, 9:30 AM IST
5 to 8 January
Semi Final 1, 9:30 AM IST
Semi Final 2, 9:30 AM IST
12 to 15 January
Final, 9:30 AM IST
Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
The Cooch Behar Trophy 2023 will neither be telecasted nor live streamed in India.
