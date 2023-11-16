Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

BCCI is all set to host the Cooch Behar Trophy, starting on November 17, Friday. All the games will be played in a four-day format among Under19 players across India. A total of 36 teams will play the campaign divided into six different groups.

Group A has Vidarbha, Punjab, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Tripura and Goa. Group B comprises of Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Haryana, MP, Assam and Kerala form Group C. Karnataka, Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP, HP and J&K are part of Group D. In Group E, the six teams are Baroda, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Odisha and Pondicherry.

The plate group consists of six teams, namely Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Each team will play a total of five league games, locking horns with their respective group’s teams. Knockouts for the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy will start from December 22. The plate final is scheduled for December 29. The grand finale of the tournament will take place from January 12 to 15, 2024.

A lot of prominent Test cricketers were part of the Cooch Behar Trophy in different seasons. Notably, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh scored 358 runs for the Punjab U19 side in the team's total of 839/5 against Bihar in the 1999-2000 season.

Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

17 to 20 November

Vidarbha vs Punjab - VCA KALAMNA, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST

Mumbai vs Goa - Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivili, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST

Chandigarh vs Tripura - Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh, 9:30 AM IST

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu - Rural Development Trust Stadium, Ananthapur, 9:30 AM IST

Bihar vs Bengal - Moin ul haq stadium, Patna, 9:30 AM IST

Jharkhand vs Gujarat - Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, 9:30 AM IST

Saurashtra vs Rajasthan - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST

Kerala vs Haryana - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh vs Assam - Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore, 9:30 AM IST

Delhi vs Karnataka - St. Stephen's Ground, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST

Uttarakhand vs J & K - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh - Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, 9:30 AM IST

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST

Odisha vs Pondicherry - Veer Surendra Sai Stadium, Sambalpur, 9:30 AM IST

Nagaland vs Sikkim - Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, 9:30 AM IST

Meghalaya vs Mizoram - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST

24 to 27 November

Vidarbha vs Tripura - VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST

Mumbai vs Punjab - Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivili, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST

Goa vs Chandigarh - Sanguem Cricket Gound, Sanguem, 9:30 AM IST

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand - TNCA Academy, Theni, 9:30 AM IST

Bengal vs Andhra - Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, 9:30 AM IST

Gujarat vs Bihar - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad, 9:30 AM IST

Assam vs Rajasthan - Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium, Mangaldai, 9:30 AM IST

Saurashtra vs Haryana - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala - Holkar Stadium, Indore, 9:30 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh vs Karnataka - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST

Uttarakhand vs Delhi - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST

J & K vs Uttar Pradesh - Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, 9:30 AM IST

Baroda vs Odisha - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST

Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh - Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST

Maharashtra vs Pondicherry - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur, 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST

Meghalaya vs Nagaland - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST

Mizoram vs Manipur - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST

1 to 4 December

Vidarbha vs Mumbai - VCA KALAMNA, Nagpur, 9:30 AM IST

Punjab vs Chandigarh - Ropar Cricket Ground, Ropar, 9:30 AM IST

Goa vs Tripura - Panjim Gymkhana Ground, North Goa, 9:30 AM IST

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu - TBD, 9:30 AM IST

Gujarat vs Andhra - Sardar Patel Stadium, Valsad, 9:30 AM IST

Jharkhand vs Bihar - Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, 9:30 AM IST

Haryana vs Rajasthan - Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:30 AM IST

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:30 AM IST

Kerala vs Assam - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand - SDNRW Ground, Mysore, 9:30 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi - Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, 9:30 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh vs J & K - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST

Baroda vs Hyderabad - Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, 9:30 AM IST

Chhattisgarh vs Pondicherry - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 9:30 AM IST

Maharashtra vs Odisha - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Baramati, 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim vs Meghalaya - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST

Manipur vs Nagaland - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST

Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh - Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, 9:30 AM IST

8 to 11 December

Tripura vs Mumbai - Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala, 9:30 AM IST

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha - Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh, 9:30 AM IST

Punjab vs Goa - Ropar Cricket Ground, Ropar, 9:30 AM IST

Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat - TNCA Academy, Theni, 9:30 AM IST

Bihar vs Andhra - Patna, 9:30 AM IST

Jharkhand vs Bengal - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:30 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Madhya Pradesh - Baraktulah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur, 9:30 AM IST

Kerala vs Saurashtra - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, 9:30 AM IST

Haryana vs Assam - Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:30 AM IST

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh - SDNRW Ground, Mysore, 9:30 AM IST

Delhi vs J & K - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand - Luhnu Cricket ground, Bilaspur - HPCA, 9:30 AM IST

Pondicherry vs Baroda - CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra - Sector 10 B S P Cricket Stadium, Bhilai, 9:30 AM IST

Odisha vs Hyderabad - Vikash ground, Bargarh, 9:30 AM IST

Manipur vs Sikkim - ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, 9:30 AM IST

Nagaland vs Mizoram - Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, 9:30 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST

15 to 18 December

Tripura vs Punjab - Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala, 9:30 AM IST

Goa vs Vidarbha - Sanguem Cricket Ground, Sanguem, 9:30 AM IST

Mumbai vs Chandigarh - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST

Bihar vs Tamil Nadu - Patna, 9:30 AM IST

Andhra vs Jharkhand - Rural Development Trust Stadium, Ananthapur, 9:30 AM IST

Bengal vs Gujarat - TBD, 9:30 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Kerala - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 9:30 AM IST

Assam vs Saurashtra - JALAN OUTDOOR STADIUM, Dibrugarh, 9:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana - MPCA Cricket Ground, Sagar, 9:30 AM IST

J & K vs Karnataka - Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, 9:30 AM IST

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 9:30 AM IST

Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh - HIGHLANDERS SPORTS ACADEMY, KASHIPUR, 9:30 AM IST

Maharashtra vs Baroda - Mgm Ground, Aurangabad, 9:30 AM IST

Odisha vs Chhattisgarh - Gandhi Stadium, Balangir, 9:30 AM IST

Pondicherry vs Hyderabad - CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim vs Mizoram - SICA ground, Rangpo, 9:30 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland - Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, 9:30 AM IST

Meghalaya vs Manipur - MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, 9:30 AM IST

22 to 25 December

Pre Quarter Final 1, 9:30 AM IST

Pre Quarter Final 2, 9:30 AM IST

Plate - Semi Final 1, 9:30 AM IST

Plate - Semi Final 2, 9:30 AM IST

29 December to 1 January

Quarter Final 1, 9:30 AM IST

Quarter Final 2, 9:30 AM IST

Quarter Final 3, 9:30 AM IST

Quarter Final 4, 9:30 AM IST

Plate - Final, 9:30 AM IST

5 to 8 January

Semi Final 1, 9:30 AM IST

Semi Final 2, 9:30 AM IST

12 to 15 January

Final, 9:30 AM IST

Cooch Behar Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Cooch Behar Trophy 2023 will neither be telecasted nor live streamed in India.