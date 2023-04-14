Cool & Smooth T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Cool & Smooth T20 will commence on Friday, April 14 with a total of eight teams competing in the tournament.

The eight teams are the Liberta Blackhawks, Empire Nation, Bethesda Golden Eagles, Bolans Blasters, New Winthorpes Lions, Jennings Tigers, Pigotts Crushers, and All Saints Phytons.

Each team will place the other team once in the group stage, making it a total of seven group stage matches for each team. The top four teams will play the semis followed by the summit clash.

Cool & Smooth T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, April 14

Liberta Blackhawks vs Empire Nation, 2:00 AM

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs Bolans Blasters, 6:00 AM

Saturday, April 15

Jennings Tigers vs New Winthorpes Lions, 2:00 AM

Pigotts Crushers vs All Saints Pythons, 6:00 AM

Liberta Blackhawks vs Bolans Blasters, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 16

New Winthorpes Lions vs Pigotts Crushers, 2:00 AM

Empire Nation vs Bethesda Golden Eagles, 6:00 AM

All Saints Pythons vs Jennings Tigers, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 17

Bolans Blasters vs Pigotts Crushers, 2:00 AM

New Winthorpes Lions vs Liberta Blackhawks, 6:00 AM

Tuesday, April 18

Bolans Blasters vs Jennings Tigers, 2:00 AM

All Saints Pythons vs Bethesda Golden Eagles, 6:00 AM

Wednesday, April 19

Jennings Tigers vs Empire Nation, 2:00 AM

Liberta Blackhawks vs Pigotts Crushers, 6:00 AM

New Winthorpes Lions vs Bethesda Golden Eagles, 10:00 PM

Thursday, April 20

All Saints Pythons vs Bolans Blasters, 2:00 AM

Liberta Blackhawks vs Jennings Tigers, 6:00 AM

Pigotts Crushers vs Empire Nation, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 21

Liberta Blackhawks vs Bethesda Golden Eagles, 2:00 AM

All Saints Pythons vs New Winthorpes Lions, 6:00 AM

Saturday, April 22

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs Pigotts Crushers, 2:00 AM

New Winthorpes Lions vs Empire Nation, 6:00 AM

Sunday, April 23

All Saints Pythons vs Liberta Blackhawks, 2:00 AM

Empire Nation vs Bolans Blasters, 6:00 AM

Tuesday, April 25

All Saints Pythons vs Empire Nation, 12:00 AM

Jennings Tigers vs Pigotts Crushers, 4:00 AM

Wednesday, April 26

New Winthorpes Lions vs Bolans Blasters, 2:00 AM

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs Jennings Tigers, 6:00 AM

Friday, April 28

Semi-Final 1, 2:00 AM

Semi-Final 2, 6:00 AM

Sunday, April 30

Third Place, 2:00 AM

Final, 6:00 AM

Cool & Smooth T20 2023: Live Streaming Details

All the matches of the 2023 edition of the Cool & Smooth T20 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website for fans in India. The tour pass would cost INR 49/-. However, fans can also purchase a Caribbean Cricket Combo (Vincy Premier League, Cool & Smooth T20 & Spice Isle T10) for INR 129/-.

Cool & Smooth T20 2023: Full Squads

New Winthorpes Lions

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Bartlete Henry, Hilroy Andrew, Kobe Herft, Micheal Palmer, Mikkel Govia, Asher MurrayIan Eusebe, Michael Leask, Nino Henry, Owen Graham, Jermaine Otto, Junior Henry, Keeshan Daawuud, Ishmael Peters, Kyian Joseph, Nicholas Bowens, Orandel Boston, Shavon Moore, Zavear Otto.

Bolans Blasters

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Nazir Williams, Omar Francis, Richie Berrington, Rowan Watkins, Shemar Wallace, Marley Richards, Martin Ceasar, Orlando Peters, Taiem Tonge, Zidane Clarke, Derek Mourillon, Kerry Mentore, Tajeja Tonge, Dennis Bulli, Dwayne Fordyce, Glenroy Farrell, Michael Harilall, Morton Browne.

Pigotts Crushers

Essan Warner, Gershum Phillip, Kirstan Kallicharan, Vishal Gobin, Xavier Drew, Elroy Francis Jnr, Kadeem Henry, Tyree Moore, Demari Benta, Jewel Andrew, Chris Greaves, Malique Gerald, Rodney Williams, Shalome Parnell, Trevorson Atley, Vincent Shadrach Jr.

Empire Nation

Scotland v Afghanistan - One Day International

Damian Lowenfield, Kenrick Scott, Kershaski Jno Lewis, Mike France, Tanez Francis, Tariq Benjamin, Justin Athanaze, Micah McKenzie, Mikyle Louis, Samique Edwards, Tyrone Williams, Xaveek Toppin, Xaveek Toppin, Matthew Cross, Ajahrie Joseph, Darron Nedd, Edwin Richardson Jr, Javaughn James, Nathan Edward, Zianni Da Silva.

All Saints Pythons

Akeem Blackman, Andra Samuel, Shamar Pereira, Shane Burton, Tassilo Allen, Edwin Jackson, Kadeem Josiah, Kenny Sutton, Liam Naylor, Matthew Forde, Michael Dover, Smit Patel, Conroy Semple, Demetri Lucas, Michael Marcellin, Tron Payne, Yanique Watley.

Jennings Tigers

Adrian Barron, Almoyie Webster, Cameron Miller, Daymie Daley, Elijah Peters, Elijah Peters, George Munsey, Jahiem Africa, Jedidiah Martin, Lachlan Bangs, Matthew Miller, Nicolas Tappin, Paul Miller, Winston Nelson, Dahri Francis, Ben Sexton, Deshawne James, Glenton Williams, Kenroy Browne, Kerry Burton, Omarie Joseph.

Pic Liberta Blackhawks

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Amahl Nathaniel, Kadeem Phillip, Leroy Lugg, Malique Walsh, Oliver Davidson, Wilden Cornwall, Avier Christian, Hayden Walsh, Kofi James, Michael Greaves, Rahkeem Cornwall, Uri Smith, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua Thomas, Tarek Charles, Andre Bailey, Dexter Sween, Ephraim Pollard, Javier Spencer, Karima Gore.

Bethesda Golden Eagles

Australia v West Indies - Second Test: Day 3

Cleton Payne, Mekali Tonge, Melvin Charles, Sadique Henry, Jamaul Fernandez, Kelvin Pitman, Nosthush Kenjige, Shacoy Floyd, Timmo Thomas, Deran Benta (Wk), Devon Thomas (Wk & C), Kevin Pitman, Anthony Martin, Deago Joseph, Gavin Tonge, Hamza Tahir, O Shale Simon, Sheldon Cottrell, Tehrique Mason.

