Coronavirus Crisis: Shane Warne turns gin distillery into hand sanitizer factory

Australian Prime Minister had earlier asked companies to make a wartime shift to produce medical supplies.

Shane Warne encouraged other companies to do the same.

Shane Warne's 708 distillery will be producing medical-grade hand sanitizers to help out 2 WA hospitals

Legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne has turned his gin distillery into hand sanitizer production factory for West Australian hospitals.

Warne's business SevenZeroEight halted productions this week to manufacture medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizers to help out his fellow Australians during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Warne in a media statement said that an agreement has been reached to provide an uninterrupted supply of the hand sanitizers to two West Australia hospitals.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives."

So proud of all the team @708gin as this is awesome ! I’m so glad we could do this and help everyone ! Choose helping followers. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuNJoR1Pam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2020

The decision of converting the gin business was made by Warne along with the co-founders of the company, which included two prominent West Australia surgical specialists.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."

Earlier, Australian Prime minister had lashed out about the panic buying and hoarding of supplies calling it foolish and not helpful.

"It has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis."