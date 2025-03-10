Costa Rica tour of Falkland Islands 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Costa Rica Cricket Federation is all set to host the Falkland Islands cricket team for a six-match T20I series, scheduled to start on Tuesday, March 1. All the matches will be played at Los Reyes Polo Club in Guacima, Costa Rica.

Ad

Notably, Costa Rica became an affiliate member of the ICC and an associate member in 2017. Later, in April 2018, the apex body granted full T20I status to Costa Rica. They played their first T20I against Panama in the 2019 Central American Cricket Championship, and they suffered a loss by seven wickets.

The Costa Rica cricket team has so far played eight T20Is, winning only two games and suffering six losses. Both their T20I wins came against the Mexico cricket team.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Falkland Cricket Association became an affiliate member of the ICC in 2007 and turned to be an associate member in 2017. Interestingly, this will be their first international match in 13 years.

Though they received the full T20I status from the ICC in 2018, they are yet to play an international game in this particular format. It’s worth noting that Falkland Islands will emerge as the 106th international team to play a full men’s T20I.

Ad

Costa Rica tour of Falkland Islands 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, March 11

Match 1 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 1:30 AM

Match 2 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 3 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 1:30 AM

Ad

Match 4 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 8:30 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 5 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 1:30 AM

Match 6 - Costa Rica vs Falkland Islands, Los Reyes Polo Club, Guacima, 8:00 PM

Costa Rica tour of Falkland Islands 2025: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast and broadcast of the Costa Rica tour of Falkland Islands T20I series for fans in India.

Ad

Costa Rica tour of Falkland Islands 2025: Full Squads

Costa Rica

Deepak Rawat, Gigner Aragon Campos, Joxan Obando, Kumar Shivam, Sachin Ravikumar (c), Yeudy Altamirano, Dhanush Ganesh, Imran Ahmed Kaneez, Kendall Altamirano, Mario Alejandro, Ram Saun, Sham Murari, Badri Narayanan (wk), Gaurav Singhdeo (wk), Gopinath Murali (wk), Johan Miranda, Sumesh Halarnkar, Ankit Patel, Elian Cruz Rugama, Pushkaraj N, Sudesh Pillai, Yuberney Latouche

Falkland Islands

Cecil Alexander (Captain), Bastie Arends, Juandre Scheffer, Sarfraz Rao, Ramiz Rao, John Paveley, Doug Johnson, Jean Paul Izeta, Spurs Henry, Alan Dawson, Neil Casson, Jaco Alexander, Phillip Stroud and Grant Campbell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️