Costliest XI from the Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction

The first-ever Lanka Premier League (LPL) players auction is officially done and dusted. The event took place in Colombo on Wednesday (June 14), where all the five franchises signed up a combined total of 94 players. The auction was conducted by Charu Sharma.

While the upcoming LPL season, which is scheduled to start on July 30, is the fourth edition of the tournament, it is the first time the league saw players getting sold at an auction. Previously, players were selected by the teams through a draft method.

The LPL 2023 auction saw several players earn massive contracts. Many players started bidding wars among the franchises as teams vied to secure talented cricketers for the tournament.

In this article, we will form the costliest Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction playing XI.

Openers: Chad Bowes and Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva

Chad Bowes is the only overseas batsman in this team. The New Zealand batter, who made his international debut earlier this year, was picked up by Galle Titans for $58,000. While Bowes was not part of the first round, he was selected during the accelerated round.

The very first pick of the auction was none other than Dhananjaya de Silva, who bagged a $76,000 contract with the Dambulla Aura. De Silva will open the batting alongside Bowes in this team.

Middle Order - Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dinesh Chandimal (wk)

Sri Lanka v Australia - 4th ODI

The middle order of this lineup comprises of two hard-hitting batters in Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Asalanka is a renowned name in the international circuit, who is a mainstay in the Sri Lankan white-ball sides. The left-hander was picked up by the defending champions Jaffna Kings for an amount of $80,000. With this, Asalanka became the most expensive batter at the auction.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, meanwhile, stole the limelight after a breakout LPL 2022. The 27-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his 294 runs at an average of 58.80 while playing for Jaffna Kings.

However, Dambulla Aura paid $68,000 to acquire his services for the LPL 2023 season.

At No. 5 is a veteran in Dinesh Chandimal, who completes the middle order of this team. The highly experienced wicketkeeper-batsman was snapped up by B-Love Kandy for a fee of $72,000.

All-rounders: Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage

Sri Lanka v Australia - 3rd ODI

Two young Sri Lankans in Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage are the two all-rounders in the side.

Mendis, who initially gained the highest bid by Colombo Strikers, was snapped up by B-Love Kandy after the franchise exercised its right-to-match access. Hence, Mendis was sold to Kandy for $60,000.

Dunith Wellalage, meanwhile, was picked up by Jaffna Kings for a fee of $56,000. The former Sri Lankan U-19 skipper, who is a skilled left-arm spinner, will bat at No. 7 in this team.

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Noor Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka v Australia - 3rd ODI

While Noor Ahmed will be the specialised spinner, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka will form the pace-bowling attack of this team.

Noor Ahmed, who had a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with the Gujarat Titans (GT), was acquired by Dambulla Aura for $50,000.

An experienced pacer in Dushmantha Chameera will now play for B-Love Kandy. The franchise paid $70,000 to acquire Chameera.

Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka were two of the most expensive signings. The two left-arm pacers were in high demand at the auction and hence earned big bucks.

Fernando was picked up by the Dambulla Aura for $76,000. Madushanka, meanwhile, grabbed headlines when he became the most expensive player at the LPL 2023 auction. The three-time champions Jaffna Kings paid a record fee of $92,000 to secure the service of Madushanka.

