County Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to host the 122nd edition of the County Championship starting on April 7, Thursday, across two divisions.

In October 2021, the ECB announced that the tournament would return to a two-division format, with ten teams in Division 1 and eight in Division 2. Two counties will be relegated from Division One, while two will be promoted from Division Two.

The teams in Division One are Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire and Yorkshire. The Teams in Division Two are Derbyshire, Durham, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex and Worcestershire.

County Championship 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

Division 1

Apr 07, Thursday - Apr 10, Sunday

Essex vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Apr 14, Thursday - Apr 17, Sunday

Surrey vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Apr 21, Thursday - Apr 24, Sunday

Warwickshire vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Apr 28, Thursday - May 01, Sunday

Essex vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

May 05, Thursday - May 08, Sunday

Surrey vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Essex vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

May 12, Thursday - May 15, Sunday

Gloucestershire vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

May 19, Thursday - May 22, Sunday

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Jun 12, Sunday - Jun 15, Wednesday

Hampshire vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Jun 26, Sunday - Jun 29, Wednesday

Surrey vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Essex vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Jul 11, Monday - Jul 14, Thursday

Essex vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Jul 19, Tuesday - Jul 22, Friday

Warwickshire vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Jul 25, Monday - Jul 28, Thursday

Essex vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Sep 05, Monday - Sep 08, Thursday

Somerset vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Sep 12, Monday - Sep 15, Thursday

Northamptonshire vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Sep 20, Tuesday - Sep 23, Friday

Surrey vs Yorkshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Northamptonshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Kent, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Essex vs Lancashire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Sep 26, Monday - Sep 29, Thursday

Kent vs Somerset, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Surrey, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Essex, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Hampshire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire, County Div 1, 3:30 PM

Division 2

Apr 07, Thursday - Apr 10, Sunday

Glamorgan vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Apr 14, Thursday - Apr 17, Sunday

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Apr 21, Thursday - Apr 24, Sunday

Durham vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Apr 28, Thursday - May 01, Sunday

Sussex vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

May 05, Thursday - May 08, Sunday

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

May 12, Thursday - May 15, Sunday

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

May 19, Thursday - May 22, Sunday

Middlesex vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jun 12, Sunday - Jun 15, Wednesday

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jun 26, Sunday - Jun 29, Wednesday

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jul 11, Monday - Jul 14, Thursday

Sussex vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jul 19, Tuesday - Jul 22, Friday

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jul 20, Wednesday - Jul 23, Saturday

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jul 25, Monday - Jul 28, Thursday

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Jul 26, Tuesday - Jul 29, Friday

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sep 05, Monday - Sep 08, Thursday

Derbyshire vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sep 12, Monday - Sep 15, Thursday

Sussex vs Worcestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sep 20, Tuesday - Sep 23, Friday

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Sussex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sep 26, Monday - Sep 29, Thursday

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Durham, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Glamorgan, County Div 2, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Middlesex, County Div 2, 3:30 PM.

County Championship 2022: Live Streaming Details

The ECB's official website and app will live stream all the games of the tournament.

County Championship 2022: Squads

Essex

Warwickshire v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington

Gloucestershire

Surrey v Gloucestershire - LV= Insurance County Championship

James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Ian Cockbain, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, George Scott, Naseem Shah, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Hampshire

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I

Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott, Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood

Kent

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings, Jackson Bird, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Nathan Gilchrist, Matt Henry, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus O’Riordan, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Matt Quinn, Oliver Robinson, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Jas Singh, Jordan Cox

Lancashire

Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 3

Hasan Ali, James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jack Morley, Matthew Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, George Bell

Northamptonshire

Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Josh Cobb, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Harry Gouldstone, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus, Angus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Will Young, Saif Zaib, James Neesham

Somerset

Matt Rensshwa during Australia A v England Lions

Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Savies, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Craigh Overton, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Sale, Peter Siddle, William Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Waller

Surrey

Surrey v Glamorgan - LV= Insurance County Championship

Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matthew Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Nick Kimber, Tom Lawes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith, James Taylor Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Steel

Warwickshire

Warwickshire v Lancashire - Bob Willis Trophy Final: Day 2

Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Alex Davies, George Furrer, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jacob Lintott, Nathan McAndrew, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates

Yorkshire

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Jonny Bairstow, Gary Ballance, Dom Bess, Ben Birkhead, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Matthew Fisher, Will Fraine, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dom Leech, Tom Loten, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Steven Patterson, Mathew Pillans, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Josh Sullivan, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, James Wharton, David Willey, Sam Wisniewski

Derbyshire

Derbyshire CCC players pose for a group photo

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Durham

Durham v Glamorgan - LV= Insurance County Championship

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Scott Borthwick, Alex Lees, Jonathan Bushnell, Jack Campbell, Chris Rushworth, Paul Coughlin, Luke Doneathy, Harry Crawshaw, Matt Salisbury, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Oliver Gibson, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Keegan Petersen, Stuart Poynter

Glamorgan

Australia v England - 5th Test: Day 3

Eddie Byrom, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Hogan, Alex Horton, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Jamie Mcilroy, Michael Neser, Sam Northeast, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, James Weighell

Leicestershire

Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Hasan Azad, Ed Barnes, Sam Bates, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Alex Evans, Sam Evans, Gavin Griffiths, Beuran Hendricks, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Vikai Kelley, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Abi Sakande, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Wiann Mulder

Middlesex

Middlesex v Derbyshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Shaheen Afridi, Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Nottinghamshire

Notts Outlaws v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter Final

Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Sol Budinger, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sam King, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White, James Pattinson, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater

Sussex

Sussex v Nottinghamshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oliver Carter, Tom Clark, Henry Crocombe, James Coles, Steven Finn, George Garton, Tom Haines, Tom Hinley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Alastair Orr, Josh Philippe, Cheteshwar Pujara, Delray Rawlins, Mohammad Rizwan, Ollie Robinson, Joe Sarro, Harrison Ward, Luke Wright, Steve Finn, George Burrows

Worcestershire

Somerset v Lancashire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Azhar Ali, Moeen Ali, Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan.

