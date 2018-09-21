Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced

Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
News
200   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:13 IST

Warwickshire v Durham - Specsavers County Championship: Division Two
Warwickshire v Durham - Specsavers County Championship: Division Two

England have announced their squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka that will get underway next month. While the regulars such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes getting a place in the side, Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Olly Stone have earned their maiden call-ups.

Rory Burns has finally earned his call-up to the national squad after consistently performing in the County circuit in recent years. During this season, he was the best batsman in the Championships scored a truckload of runs for his side Surrey and was ahead of the next best batsman by a distance.

Joe Denly, though is a capable batsman has been selected keeping in mind his recent development of wrist spin bowling for his side Kent. A part-timer for most of his career, Denly in recent times has regularly been bowling for his side and has even made a significant impact in many limited over games,

Olly Stone finds his place in the squad as an answer to the selectors' desperate search for a 90mph+ fast bowler. They dearly missed an express fast bowler during the away Ashes series in Australia and so his inclusion is welcome within the England camp.

It must also be highlighted that despite all the talk about possibly resting one of the senior bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, both have been included in the touring party. Broad is presently recovering from an injury and his participation depends on how well and soon he recovers.

Ollie Pope, another young Surrey batsman, has kept his place in the squad, and rightly so. He was called up to the squad during the India series and even though he didn't set the world alight, he didn't do much wrong too.

The spinning options were selected as expected. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid remain the first choice spinners across conditions, while Jack Leach has also been included as the third spinner.

Keeping in mind England's disastrous tour of Bangladesh and India last time around, this series offers them a chance at redemption to try and prove themselves in Asian conditions.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Joe Root Adil Rashid
Bharat Nittala
CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee . Avid cricket follower
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
England set to play Tests in Sri Lanka after six years
RELATED STORY
Top Five Cricketers of the Week from August 6 to 12
RELATED STORY
Top 5 instances of Number 1 ranked Test teams suffering...
RELATED STORY
An analysis of Test Cricket in 2012
RELATED STORY
Top 7 wicket-taking spinners since the retirement of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 upsets in Test cricket in the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
Top 5 match-winning performances from Rangana Herath
RELATED STORY
Stats: Most Test hundreds by a cricketer for each country
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct, 04:15 AM
SLC XI
England
SLX VS ENG preview
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct, 04:15 AM
SLC XI
England
SLX VS ENG preview
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us