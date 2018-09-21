England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced

England have announced their squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka that will get underway next month. While the regulars such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes getting a place in the side, Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Olly Stone have earned their maiden call-ups.

Rory Burns has finally earned his call-up to the national squad after consistently performing in the County circuit in recent years. During this season, he was the best batsman in the Championships scored a truckload of runs for his side Surrey and was ahead of the next best batsman by a distance.

Joe Denly, though is a capable batsman has been selected keeping in mind his recent development of wrist spin bowling for his side Kent. A part-timer for most of his career, Denly in recent times has regularly been bowling for his side and has even made a significant impact in many limited over games,

Olly Stone finds his place in the squad as an answer to the selectors' desperate search for a 90mph+ fast bowler. They dearly missed an express fast bowler during the away Ashes series in Australia and so his inclusion is welcome within the England camp.

It must also be highlighted that despite all the talk about possibly resting one of the senior bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, both have been included in the touring party. Broad is presently recovering from an injury and his participation depends on how well and soon he recovers.

Ollie Pope, another young Surrey batsman, has kept his place in the squad, and rightly so. He was called up to the squad during the India series and even though he didn't set the world alight, he didn't do much wrong too.

The spinning options were selected as expected. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid remain the first choice spinners across conditions, while Jack Leach has also been included as the third spinner.

Keeping in mind England's disastrous tour of Bangladesh and India last time around, this series offers them a chance at redemption to try and prove themselves in Asian conditions.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.