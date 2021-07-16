County Select XI vs India: Schedule, match timings, squads and live-streaming details

India will play a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI from July 20-22. The match will take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

India will miss the services of Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't travel with the side to Durham. They also left behind training assistant Dayanand Garani, who became the second person to test positive after Pant. The Indian side have also not taken his close contacts along with them for the tour match. Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, bowling coach Bharat Arun and standby batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran were also left behind.

With the two keepers missing out, KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the tour match.

Meanwhile, County Select XI will be led by Warwickshire player Will Rhodes. The squad includes a couple of international players. James Bracey and Haseeb Hameed are the two international players in the ranks. Several youngsters will get an opportunity to play this game and face the experienced Indian stars during this warm-up game.

County Select XI vs India: Schedule & Match Timings

Three-day Warm-up match: County Select XI vs India, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

County Select XI vs India: Live-Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live action of the tour match between County Select XI and India on Durham Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Emirates Riverside will host a County Championship XI v India in a three-day behind closed doors warm up game starting on Tuesday.



This game will be available to watch via Durham Cricket youtube.#ForTheNorth #TeamIndia #IndiaCricket — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 14, 2021

Squads

County Select XI

Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee