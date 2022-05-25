County Select XI vs New Zealand, Warm-Up Fixture: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The three-match Test series between England and New Zealand begins on June 2. Ahead of the series, the Kiwis are all set to play two warm-up games as preparation for the Tests.

New Zealand's first four-day match against Sussex ended in a draw. They will now face the County Select XI side in the second warm-up game, starting on May 26 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Tom Haines has been handed the responsibility of leading the County Select XI side. The likes of Dominic Sibley, Ben Compton, Ryan Patel will feature in the game after having done well in the county championship this season. They will look to be at their best and challenge the Kiwis.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were led by Tom Latham in their warm-up fixture against Sussex. The batters stepped up and contributed to post 342 in their first innings. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to knock over Sussex on 247.

The Kiwi openers then stitched up a 40-run partnership as the game ended in a draw. They have got a good amount of experience on their side and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion ahead of the Test series against England.

County Select XI vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: County Select XI vs New Zealand, 2nd Warm-up Game

Date and Time: Thursday, May 26 – Sunday, May 29 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

County Select XI vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

County Select XI vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chelmsford on the opening day of the match is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the next four days.

County Select XI vs New Zealand Probable XIs

County Select XI

Probable XI

Tom Haines (c), Ben Compton, Nick Gubbins, Dominic Sibley, Lyndon James, Ryan Patel, Michael Burgess (wk), Ben Gibbon, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Porter, jack Blatherwick

New Zealand

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Hamish Rutherford, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

(Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up game).

County Select XI vs New Zealand Match Prediction

With both sides having players who are in rich form lately, a good battle between the bat and the ball can be expected in this contest.

The four-day match is highly likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Draw.

