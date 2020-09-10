COVID-19 has not impacted women’s cricket as much as men’s cricket: Smriti Mandhana

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had initially halted sports activities all over the world, leading to several sporting units incurring huge losses. But, ace Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana feels that the raging coronavirus has not impacted women’s cricket as much as the men’s game.

She opined that women’s cricket got a boost to their popularity and viewership after the T20 World Cup in Australia which concluded in March this year. In fact, the final between India and Australia was the last women’s international match to be played.

“Well, I can’t say that it (Covid-19 pandemic) has impacted women’s cricket more. Women’s cricket got a good jump after the T20 World Cup in Australia. I feel that if the women’s cricket would have happened right after the World Cup then obviously it would be better for the game. Now we have to again start performing and get that interest back,” Smriti Mandhana said in an exclusive interview to IANS.

I haven’t given captaincy a thought, yet: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana

Speaking about captaincy ambitions, Smriti Mandhana added that she is currently focusing solely on scoring runs and helping the Indian team win matches. The 24-year-old southpaw is the vice-captain of the national side in the shortest format.

“Well, the goal right now for me is to only win matches for my nation and nothing else. Captaincy is something that will happen to you when it has to. I personally haven’t thought about it yet,” Smriti Mandhana signed off.

Smriti Mandhana became the country’s youngest captain at the age of 22 years and 229 days when she lead the side in a T20I against England in Guwahati in March 2019.

She is also among the few Indians to play foreign T20 leagues. She represents the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Western Storm in England’s KIA Super League (KSL).

Playing for India, Smriti Mandhana has scored 3822 runs across 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is.