CPL 2017: 5 debutants to look out for

5 debutants who are expected to shine in 2017 edition of the CPL.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 22:45 IST

The CPL is underway

The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League has begun with three matches already over and the fourth and fifth matches being held today, both of which are a rematch of yesterday’s matches.

Like every CPL season, this year’s edition will also see some new faces, a few of them having already gained recognition at the international arena. Here are five CPL debutants to look out for.

#5 Rashid Khan

The teenager will be an exciting player to look out for

After being sold to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 4 crores, Rashid Khan proved himself with some tremendous performances with the ball. The 18-year old leg-break bowler ended the tournament as the joint 6th highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets at an average of 21.05 and at an economy rate of 6.62.

The teenager’s performances in the IPL helped him get a buyer in the CPL in the Guyana Amazon Warriors for a price of $60,000 USD. The Afghan featured in the Warriors’ opening match of the tournament against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and bowled a pretty economical spell of 0/25 from his four overs as the Patriots won the match.

Not only is Khan a wicket-taking bowler but also someone who can control the flow of runs and he is somebody who can be trusted with eyes closed even when there is a low target to defend. Hence, he will definitely be somebody to look out for as the CPL progresses.