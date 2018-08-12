CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Devansh Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.76K // 12 Aug 2018, 17:25 IST

Holder will lead his home team in CPL 2018

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will play the Barbados Tridents in the sixth match of this year's Caribbean Premier League.

The Warriors are unbeaten so far in the tournament, having won both their matches on the back of disciplined bowling performances. Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers in their first match while Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir led the successful defense of a below-par 141 against the St. Lucia Stars. Shoaib Malik's captaincy has been impressive, but he is due runs and would be keen to make a mark against his former franchise.

For the Barbados Tridents, it will be the start of a new season after a forgettable CPL 2017 where they finished second from bottom on the points table. With Kieron Pollard having moved over to the Stars, Windies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder has been appointed as captain of the Tridents. The Barbadian has represented his home franchise in every edition of the league and is now set to lead the team in their quest for a second CPL title.

The Tridents boast of a star-studded lineup with the likes of Steve Smith, Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith and Wahab Riaz in their ranks and would hope to start their campaign on a positive note.

Match Details

Date: August 12, 2018

Time: 03:30 am IST (Aug 13); 06:00 pm Local; 10:00 pm GMT

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Head-to-head

Overall: GAW 6 - 3 BT

At Providence Stadium: GAW 1 - 1 BT

Team News

Rayad Emrit led Warriors to a three-run win [© Ashley Allen - CPL T20 / Getty]

Warriors are likely to retain the same XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors (likely): 1) Chadwick Walton 2) Luke Ronchi [wk] 3) Shimron Hetmyer 4) Shoaib Malik [c] 5) Jason Mohammed 6) Sherfane Rutherford 7) Chris Green 8) Sohail Tanvir 9) Rayad Emrit 10) Keemo Paul 11) Imran Tahir

There is no dearth of match-winners in Tridents' squad. It remains to be seen what combination they opt for to start the season.

Barbados Tridents (probable): 1) Martin Guptill 2) Nicholas Pooran [wk] 3) Steve Smith 4) Shai Hope 5) Dwayne Smith 6) Roston Chase 7) Jason Holder [c] 8) Ashley Nurse 9) Wahan Riaz 10) Mohammad Irfan 11) Shamat Springer

Quotes

"Nothing is impossible, it was tough, I knew how difficult it would be when Pollard was batting. We have got some momentum now, tonight, I thought myself and the team came on top" - Rayad Emrit after his man of the match performance

"I am delighted to be back at the Hero CPL for this season and I am really looking forward to making Barbados proud in 2018. We have a healthy contingent of local players in the squad this year and we are ready to make this a winning year for our home team." - Jason Holder on being appointed captain of the Tridents

Full Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shoaib Malik [c], Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder [c], Martin Guptill, Shai Hope, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran(w), Dwayne Smith, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dominic Drakes, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder