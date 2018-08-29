CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to cement their playoffs spot when they go up against Barbados Tridents in the 20th fixture of the CPL 2018 at the Kendington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados on Wednesday, August 29. Both teams have played ten matches against each other in the history of CPL with the scoreline tied on 5-5.

In their most recent clash on August 22 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, Tridents emerged victorious by two runs. After being put into bat first, they posted 156/6 and then restricted the Tallawahs to 154/3.

Tallawahs have won four and lost three out of the seven matches they have played so far in this year's Caribbean Premier League, meaning they are currently third in the league standings with eight points. After losing three matches in a row, the Tallawahs broke their losing streak with a 21-run victory over St Lucia Stars in their previous fixture.

Batting : Glenn Phillips is currently second on the CPL 2018 runs charts with 281 runs which includes a couple of half-centuries and he is going to be the go to man for Jamaica Tallawahs. While Johnson Charles scored 42 in the reverse fixture against Barbados Tridents, Rovman Powell is coming off a 37-ball 64 against St Lucia Stars. Both are likely to be key figures against Tridents. They will also bank on the likes of David Miller who can punish any bowling lineup on his day.

Bowling : Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas are the top two bowlers this season with 13 and 11 wickets respectively and the pace duo will pose the biggest threat to the opponents. Adam Zampa and Imad Wasim are two other handy bowlers in the lineup, and have ability to fox the batsmen with their variations.

Expected Playing XI : Andre Russell (C), David Miller, Ross Taylor, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis and Rovman Powell.

Barbados Tridents

Tridents are placed fifth on the CPL 2018 points table with two wins and three losses from five league matches. They have suffered defeats in their last two matches; a six-wicket defeat against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots before losing to table toppers Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets. Another defeat here will make their playoff hopes meagre.

Batting : Shai Hope is Barbados leading run-getters with 224 runs in five matches and the onus will be on him to take the Tridents off to a flying start. Steven Smith smashed 63 off 44 balls in the reverse encounter against Tallawahs, and the team will want him to play a similar knock here.

Bowling : Raymon Reifer has been the most successful bowler for Tridents in this year with eight wickets in five matches and he will be the go-to bowler for skipper Jason Holder. Meanwhile Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz have taken five wickets each in as many matches and will be expected to get some early breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI : Jason Holder (C), Tion Webster, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Shai Hope, Shamar Springer, Steven Smith and Nicholas Pooran.