CPL 2018: Steve Smith signs with Barbados Tridents

Smith recently took part in the inaugural edition of Global T20 Canada

Australia's Steve Smith will turn out for Barbados Tridents in the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Premier League after he was announced as the replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Smith, who is currently serving a one-year ban from Cricket Australia will get another taste of the CPL, as he returns to the competition he last participated in 2013, for the Antigua Hawksbills.

The 29-year-old batsman took part in the recently concluded Global T20 Canada for the Toronto Nationals, which has his first taste of cricket at the highest level after his involvement in the ball-tampering saga in the Cape Town Test against South Africa earlier this year. He scored two fifties for the Nationals in six matches in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada. Although his team finished last in the tournament, he still managed 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and strike rate of 119.28.

Barbados Tridents coach Robin Singh said: "It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but in Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting line-up. As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world, we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents."

Smith will follow in David Warner's footsteps and play in this year's CPL that begins on August 8. Warner, who is also facing a 12-month ban, earlier signed with the St Lucia Stars and he will be making his CPL debut after the side confirmed his signature as a replacement for D'Arcy Short.

Smith, who has over 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and has played over 150 matches, will be keen to make an impact in the CPL and stake a claim for a spot in Australia's squad for the World Cup next year when his ban expires.