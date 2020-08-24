CPL 2020: Match 12, JAM vs GAW, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the twelfth match of CPL 2020 on Tuesday, 25th August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Warriors come off a 10-run defeat to the Zouks on Sunday while the Tallawahs were beaten by the Warriors over the weekend. In the reverse fixture, which took place on Saturday, the Warriors successfully defended a total of 118 despite a blitz from Andre Russell.

Both sides need the points, and this will certainly be an exciting encounter.

CPL 2020 JAM vs GAW: Match Details

Date: 25th August (Tuesday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Wednesday, 26th August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Jamaica Tallawahs

Advertisement

The Tallawahs beat the Zouks in their first match of the CPL

The Jamaica Tallawahs' batting unit let them down big time as only three players managed to record double-digit scores in their previous match. Both the openers got out for a duck and they'll look to better their performance this time around. Nkrumah Bonner, who replaced Nicholas Kirton in the team, is likely to be given another opportunity. They might also let Andre Russell bat higher up the order in the next CPL match.

With the ball in hand, all the Tallawah bowlers, barring Oshane Thomas, did well. Thomas, however, conceded 24 runs in the only over he bowled and could be replaced by Veerasammy Permaul for this match. The rest of the team should remain the same.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton (WK), Glenn Philips, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Oshane Thomas/Veerasammy Permaul, and Fidel Edwards.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran was the star performer with the bat for the Warriors in the CPL

The Guyana Amazon Warriors' batting unit has given some fine performances this season, but they haven't been able to do it in unison. Brandon King and C Hemraj had another bad game in their previous match while Hetmyer was dismissed early. It was Nicholas Pooran who kept them in the game with his 49-ball 68 but it wasn't enough in the end.

Despite their repeated failures, the Warriors are likely to persist with their top order.

They also gave a good account of themselves with the ball. The spinners, led by Imran Tahir, were very effective, and as was pacer Odean Smith, who had replaced the rested Naveen ul Haq in the side. It'll be a toss-up between them for a spot in the playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith/ Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

CPL Match Prediction

The Warriors certainly look like the better side on paper and have equally explosive batting and bowling units. While the Tallawahs' middle-order has the potential to devastate oppositions, the spinners are likely to keep them in check and enable the Warriors to do the double over the Tallawahs.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.