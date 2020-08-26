CPL 2020: Match 14, BAR vs JAM, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Barbados Tridents will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the fourteenth match of CPL 2020 on Wednesday, 26th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Defending champions Tridents come off a loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and are at the bottom of the points table.

The Tallawahs, meanwhile, come off a win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors and are placed fourth in the points table.

CPL 2020 BAR vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 26th August (Wednesday).

Time: 3:00 AM (Thursday 27th August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Barbados Tridents

Advertisement

Jason Holder promoted himself up the order in the last CPL match

The Barbados Tridents' batsmen continued their sluggish start to this tournament, as they posted a decent total of 152 in the first innings. Johnson Charles fell after a quick start as Shai Hope extended his stay at the crease to finish with 29 runs from 30 balls and yet another sub-100 strike-rate innings. Corey Anderson and Ashley Nurse revived the innings and enabled them to get past the 150-run mark.

Even with the ball, they were very inconsistent, and one bowler often undid the hard work of the other. Jason Holder and Rashid Khan did a great job with the ball, while Hayden Walsh and Raymon Reifer were taken to the cleaners.

Keon Harding could replace Nyeem Young for this match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young/ Keon Harding, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Mujeeb won the Man-of-the-Match award in the previous CPL game

The Jamaica Tallawahs beat the Warriors comprehensively, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance, especially from Mujeeb. He snared the key wickets of Hetmyer, Pooran, and Chris Green while giving away just eleven runs in his four overs. Fidel Edwards and Sandeep Lamichchane also had a great game with the ball.

Chasing 109, the Tallawahs steadied themselves after a middle-order collapse as Nkrumah Bonner and Andre Russell took them past the finish line with two overs to spare. Glenn Philips and Jermaine Blackwood, who came in for Oshane Thomas, did a good job as well.

They're expected to field the same playing XI as the last match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton (WK), Glenn Philips, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Fidel Edwards.

CPL Match Prediction

Although the Tridents lost their last three games, they are once again backed to win this CPL match. The surface certainly supports spin bowling better, and the Tridents can spin a web around the Tallawahs batsmen to finally break their winless streak.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win the CPL match.