CPL 2020: Match 26, BAR vs GAW, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

Barbados Tridents will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the twenty-sixth match of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 3rd September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Defending champions Tridents will head into this encounter on the back of another bad loss to the Warriors in the reverse fixture, which was played on Tuesday. They have just two wins from eight games, which makes it tough for them to make it to the CPL playoffs. The Tridents were bowled out for 92 in the reverse fixture.

The Warriors, meanwhile, come off a win over the St Lucia Zouks. They have won five out of nine games and have qualified for the playoffs.

CPL 2020 BAR vs GAW: Match Details

Date: 3rd September (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Friday, 4th September) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Barbados Tridents

Mitchell Santner (R) was the only competent player with the bat for the Tridents in their last CPL game

The Barbados Tridents made a host of changes to their XI against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous game but it didn't change their result much. They shuffled their top order around as Shai Hope was made to bat in the middle order. That move didn't pay many dividends as both the openers got out for a duck while Hope made just five runs. Mitchell Santner's 27-ball 36 and some rearguard action from the likes of Rashid Khan and Hayden Walsh enabled them to get past 90.

They couldn't breach the Warriors top order with the ball as Brandon King stood strong. Rashid bowled an economical spell, and so did Holder and Walsh, but the lack of breakthroughs made them lose by eight wickets with more than three overs to spare.

They can be expected to make a few changes for this match. Shamarh Brooks should replace Justin Greaves while Corey Anderson could come back to the side in place of Jonathan Carter.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson/ Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir (C) was scintillating in the previous CPL game

A stellar bowling performance enabled the Guyana Amazon Warriors to beat the Zouks and qualify for the playoffs. Both the spinners and the pacers had a good game as they restricted the Zouks to 109/7 in 20 overs. Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Keemo Paul were the picks of the bowlers as they picked up some key wickets without conceding too many runs.

Shimron Hetmyer's 36-ball 56 took them past the finish line quite comfortably. C Hemraj, who returned to the side, played a good hand as well.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs, the Warriors will play this game with full intent since the second place in the points table is still up for grabs.

Ashmead Nedd could replace Kevin Sinclair in the side.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd/ Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

CPL Match Prediction

Though the Tridents lost the reverse fixture badly, they have a lot more to play for than the Warriors. While they'll be the underdogs in this CPL match, they do have the quality in their squad to pull off a win and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win the CPL match.