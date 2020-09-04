CPL 2020: Match 28, JAM vs BAR, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the Barbados Tridents in the twenty-eighth match of CPL 2020 on Saturday, 5th September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Tallawahs' last CPL game against the Patriots was abandoned due to rain. However, the Tridents' loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that they qualified for the playoffs. They have three wins and one NR from eight games.

Defending champions Tridents succumbed to another loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors and have just two wins from nine games. They have been knocked out of the tournament.

CPL 2020 JAM vs BAR: Match Details

Date: 5th September(Saturday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Advertisement

The Tallawahs must look to provide more opportunities for Russell and Brathwaite with the bat

The Jamaica Tallawahs' CPL game against the Patriots was stopped in the sixth over due to rain and was subsequently abandoned. Chadwick Walton was replaced by Veerasammy Permaul in the line-up as they wanted to have an extra spinner in the side.

The Tallawahs will look to be in good form before the playoffs and should take this match seriously. With the match abandoned, they are unlikely to make any changes and should field the same XI as on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XI:

Glenn Philips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (C), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Fidel Edwards.

Barbados Tridents

The Tridents have had a poor run in the CPL

The Barbados Tridents fell to another CPL loss because of a poor batting performance. The Warriors' spinners, as well as Romario Shepherd, kept picking up wickets and didn't allow the Tridents to build a partnership. As usual, the contributions came from the lower order, with Mitchell Santner and Nyeem Young stitching a small partnership to help take the side to a total of 89 in 20 overs.

Jason Holder bowled a terrific spell but he lacked support from the other bowlers, who were very expensive. Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor's partnership then took the Warriors to victory, inflicting another devastating defeat on the Tridents.

Joshua Bishop could replace Ashley Nurse, while Keon Harding could replace Raymon Reifer.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shamarh Brooks, Johnson Charles(WK), Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse/ Joshua Bishop, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer/ Keon Harding, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

CPL Match Prediction

The Tallawahs appear to be the stronger side ahead of this CPL match and will look to generate some momentum before the playoffs by beating the Tridents.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.