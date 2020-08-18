CPL 2020: Match 3, JAM vs SLZ, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the St Lucia Zouks in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) at Trinidad's Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 19th August.

Both sides didn't qualify for the knockout stages last season and will look to have a much better outing this time around.

The Tallawahs will be without the services of Tabraiz Shamsi this season. Meanwhile, the Zouks will miss more than one key player as Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje and Noor Ahmed will all be unavailable this season. Scott Kuggeleijn, Najibullah Zadran, and Jonathan Wells were subsequently named as replacements.

Click here for CPL live score.

CPL 2020 JAM vs SLZ: Match Details

Date: 19th August (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM(IST), 2:00 PM(GMT) and 10:00 AM(Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Advertisement

Jamaica Tallawahs

Rovman Powell will lead the Tallawahs this CPL season

Chadwick Walton and keeper-batsman Glenn Philips should open the batting for the Tallawahs. Philips did a great job last season but Walton must work on his consistency. The No.3 spot doesn't have too many takers but after his great performance in the England tour, Jermaine Blackwood should be the favourite to slot in at No.3.

Skipper Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, and Carlos Brathwaite complete a lethal middle-order that can take the game away from any opposition. Russell, Brathwaite and Asif Ali are also pace bowling options for skipper Powell. They might, therefore, opt to play just one proper seamer and go with three specialist spinners since the conditions are conducive for spin bowling.

Oshane Thomas is likely to lead the pace attack while Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichchane will be the side's two main spinners. Veerasammy Permaul, who bowls off-spin, should complete the XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Philips(WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell(C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul, and Oshane Thomas.

St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks will look to start the CPL season with a win

Rahkeem Cornwall should open the batting for the Zouks along with the newly-drafted Leniko Boucher, who impressed while playing for the Tridents last season. That will push Andre Fletcher down to No.3, which suits him better. Najibullah Zadran, Windies all-rounder Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi and skipper Darren Sammy will form a very experienced middle-order.

Mohammad Nabi and fellow Afghan team-mate Zahir Khan will be the side's main spinners along with Roston Chase. Najibullah Zadran can bowl some off-spin as well.

Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder and Obed McCoy will be the side's main pacers. Skipper Darren Sammy is another pace bowling option, though he didn't bowl many overs last season.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, and Obed McCoy.

CPL Match Prediction

The Tallawahs have a much stronger side on paper and their destructive middle-order might prove to be too much for the Zouks.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match