CPL 2020: Match 8, GAW vs JAM, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the eighth match of CPL 2020 on Saturday, 22nd August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Warriors registered their first win of the campaign over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday, courtesy of good performances from Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer.

Meanwhile, the Tallawahs come off a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday.

CPL 2020 GAW vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 22nd August (Saturday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer is the highest run-scorer in the CPL so far

A disciplined bowling effort was the main reason why the Guyana Amazon Warriors won their previous match. Keemo Paul was brilliant as he picked up four wickets in his four overs, conceding just 19 runs.

Skipper Chris Green and Imran Tahir bowled tight spells as well and picked up some wickets. The other two pace bowling options kept things compact.

Brandon King should look to stay longer at the crease while Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant. Chanderpaul Hemraj kept him company before he got run-out. There was a mini-batting collapse of their middle-order, which does need to be corrected, but Hetmyer's innings ensured that it didn't affect the result.

They can be expected to go in with the same XI for the next match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Asif Ali has done a good job with the bat in the CPL so far

The Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to put enough runs on the board, as their top order collapsed in their previous match, except for a fighting inning from Glenn Phillips. Asif Ali and Andre Russell were the other two main contributors with the bat, but they didn't look like they were in their element and struggled to find boundaries.

Jermaine Blackwood could replace Nicholas Kirton after his successive failures with the bat.

The Tawallahs did put up a tough fight with the ball but some expensive overs from Russell and Brathwaite un-did the hard work done by Mujeeb and Fidel Edwards. Ramaal Lewis was ineffective as well, and they can consider bringing Veerasammy Permaul back into the side.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton(WK), Glenn Philips, Nicholas Kirton/ Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell(C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul, and Fidel Edwards.

CPL Match Prediction

The Warriors have better momentum going into this match as they looked very confident in their last outing. The Tallawahs' bowling hasn't been that great, and the Warriors batsmen can take advantage of that. The Warriors are certainly favourites to win this CPL match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.