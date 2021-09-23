CPL 2021: 3 best performances by Roston Chase in the tournament

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) witnessed some magnificent performances from players who played crucial roles in their teams’ success. One player who well and truly made a mark in the 2021 edition of the tournament was Roston Chase.

Chase's best performances have generally come in the longer formats of the game and thus it came as quite a surprise when he took the CPL by storm.

The 29-year-old ended the season as the highest run-scorer with 446 runs from 12 games, averaging 49.55 and striking at 144.33. He also notched up four fifties.

The right-hander also contributed heavily with the ball, picking up 10 wickets and bowling economical spells for the most part.

His all-round performances were rewarded with a maiden call-up to the West Indies T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup in UAE.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Roston Chase's best performances for the Saint Lucia Kings, who made it all the way to the finals before losing to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

#3 30*(24) & 1/17 (4 overs) vs Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)

In the seventh match of CPL 2021, Saint Lucia Kings took on the Trinbago Knight Riders. Batting first, the Kings posted a decent total of 157/5.

They found themselves in some trouble at 69/4 when Roston Chase and Tim David joined hands at the crease. While David was the aggressor for the most part with his 43, Chase played second fiddle and remained unbeaten on 30 off 24 deliveries, hitting a couple of fours and a six.

His contribution with the ball was even more important. Chase bowled with extreme control and returned impressive figures of 1/17 from four overs. He gave Saint Lucia an important breakthrough in the powerplay by dismissing Tion Webster.

Roston Chase was named Man of the Match as the Kings won by five runs.

#2 Roston Chase's 64*(31) & 1/25 (3 overs) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings registered one of their finest victories of the tournament against eventual champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Kings piled on a massive total of 224, thanks to a blazing knock from skipper Faf du Plessis and Roston Chase.

Du Plessis struck an unbeaten 120, while Chase provided able support, blasting 64 runs off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 206.45 with seven fours and three sixes.

Roston Chase also picked up a wicket with the ball as the Kings skittled the Patriots for a paltry 124 to win the game by a massive margin of 100 runs.

#1 85(50) & 1/16 (3 overs) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Batting first against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 13th match of the tournament, Saint Lucia Kings were reduced to 7-2 with Andre Fletcher and Du Plessis both back in the hut cheaply.

Even as the other batters struggled to make an impact, Roston Chase took matters into his own hands and produced a vital knock of 85, his highest score in the tournament.

His 50-ball effort was laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes as he maintained a strike rate of 170 to guide the Kings to a fighting total of 149/7.

The Amazon Warriors struggled in the run-chase as Nicholas Pooran and co. were bundled out for just 98, handing the Kings a 51-run win. Roston Chase once again bowled an impressive spell, picking up the important wicket of Pooran.

