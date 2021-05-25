Complete list of players retained and released by teams ahead of CPL 2021 Draft

The CPL 2021 Draft is all set to take place this Friday. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, starting at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST).

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held from August 28 to September 19. Last year, the Trinbago Knight Riders captured the championship by winning all league matches as well as knockout games.

Its CPL Draft time! Who will be picked for your franchise? Watch the draft show on our official Facebook page and YouTube channel where all of the squads will be revealed on Friday at 9am ECT/2pm BST/6:30pm IST #CPLDraft #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/oPdS8YLGTA — CPL T20 (@CPL) May 25, 2021

However, the Knight Riders have traded out their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft. The Knight Riders bagged wicketkeeper batsman Denesh Ramdin in return.

Quite a few direct signings also took place before the CPL 2021 Draft. The Barbados Tridents signed Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Amir, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the services of veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Nepal's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne will turn up for the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2021. Meanwhile, the St. Lucia Zouks will play without their seasoned pro Daren Sammy, who is now the franchise's brand ambassador and mentor.

The CPL franchises took many surprising calls ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft. Some big names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Seifert, Chris Green and Scott Kuggeleijn have lost their contracts.

Here's the complete list of players retained and released by all teams ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft:

Squads of all teams ahead of CPL 2021 Draft

St. Lucia Zouks

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.

Players released: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble and Shoaib Malik (Direct signing).

Players released: Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Kissoondath Magram, Sherfane Rutherford and Jasdeep Singh.

Barbados Tridents

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Mohammad Amir (Direct signing).

Players released: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Keon Harding and Shayan Jahangir.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan and Sandeep Lamichanne.

Players released: Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert, Fawad Ahmed, Amir Jangoo, DJ Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, V Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

Players released: Asif Ali, Nicholas Kirton, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkumrah Bonner, Ramaal Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Preston McSween, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Players retained before CPL 2021 Draft: DJ Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva.

Players released: Chris Lynn, Kieran Powell, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan.