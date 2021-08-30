CPL 2021: Match 10, Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will face each other in Match No. 10 of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

The Barbados Royals have just one win from three CPL games that came against the Jamaica Tallawahs in their first meeting. The Royals posted a decent score of 161 on the board with Glenn Phillips scoring an unbeaten fifty. They defended the total successfully, winning the CPL game by 15 runs.

After two straight losses first up, this win will give them some much-needed confidence going forward in the CPL. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs started their campaign in style with a 120-run victory over Saint Lucia Kings.

However, they lost their way in their next game against the Barbados Royals as they folded at 146/9 in pursuit of 162, with the entire top order collapsing. Andre Russell couldn’t do a lot with bat or ball either. The Royals have finally picked up momentum and will look to carry forward the same.

After a massive victory, the Tallawahs succumbed to defeat and will want to get back to winning ways. Powell and his troops will look to settle scores with the Barbados Royals.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

Warner Park is expected to have partial cloud cover throughout the entire duration of the game. There is no prediction of rain and we can hope for a full CPL game. The temperature will hover around 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Out of eight games at Warner Park this season, teams batting first have won five times. The quick outfield favors the batsmen. However, the slowness of the surface makes it difficult to bat in the second innings. A score from 160-180 range should be the ideal total for this wicket.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Royals

Johnson Charles got off to a start but failed to convert it into a big score. Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers at the top have not been that productive either. Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 56 that propelled them to a decent total. Azam Khan will have to bat with more responsibility.

Raymon Reifer put up a good all-round show. He first scored an unbeaten 31 and then picked up three wickets. Barbados need a similar performance from skipper Jason Holder, who will need to lead from the front. Mohammad Amir and Thisara Perera picked up a couple of wickets, which is a positive sign.

Predicted XI: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Raymond Reifer, Thisara Perera, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Veerasammy Permaul was impressive with the new ball in the CPL, with figures of 2/15. Migael Pretorius and Andre Russell were taken for runs and will look to improve their performance. Imran Khan, Rovman Powell and Chris Green were economical.

The Tallawahs faced a setback with their top order failing. Shamarh Brooks (47) and Carlos Brathwaite (29), took them to a respectable finish. The top four will need to show consistency. Andre Russell got out on a first ball duck, but it will not be much of a worry for Jamaica in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan.

Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs possess a good batting unit. If the batsmen perform well together, it will be difficult to stop them from scoring big. The Royals will need to produce a similar bowling performance when the two sides next meet in the CPL.

Batting is also a worry for Barbados and they cannot bank on one or two players to do the scoring. The Tallawahs should be expected to level scores this time around in the CPL.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

