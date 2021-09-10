CPL 2021: Match 25, Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals will square off in Match No. 25 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

The Saint Lucia Kings have now lost two CPL games in a row. Following a loss against Guyana, they crashed to a big defeat against the Jamaica Tallawahs. After being set a massive target of 212, the Kings fell short by 55 runs.

Jeavor Royal and Kadeem Alleyne led with the ball but were on the expensive side as well. Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase and Mark Deyal got starts but none of them could play the one big innings that the Kings needed in the CPL game.

With four losses and as many wins in the CPL, the Kings have now dropped to fourth spot in the points table. With only two games to go, the Saint Lucia Kings will want to win both to keep themselves in the top four. Consecutive wins will also give them the momentum going into the playoff stages of the CPL.

The Barbados Royals, meanwhile, haven’t had the best of CPL campaigns this season. They are still at the bottom of the table. After picking up a win against Guyana, they went down against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The Royals could only manage 93 runs after batting first. The Knight Riders got over the line with six wickets to spare.

Jason Holder has failed to carry his team together as a unit in this edition of the CPL. Their batting has been inconsistent all the way through and that has hurt the Royals.

While this could be a must-win game for the Kings, Barbados look all but out of the race to make the top four. That said, they would want to end their CPL campaign this season on a high with a couple of wins.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2021

Date: September 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The weather does not look optimistic by any means. Cloud cover and light showers are expected throughout the course of the game. Temperatures will range between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous game saw the Tallawahs post a big score of 211. Saint Lucia Kings managed to get 156, indicating that the wicket is still good to bat on. All 20 wickets fell in the game and the bowlers got some help as well. However, they have been expensive and will face a tough challenge.

Predicted XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Andre Fletcher got off to a good start and will have to build on the same. After getting his maiden CPL hundred, skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to score significantly and will need to lead from the front.

Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Samit Patel and Tim David need to fire in the middle order. David Wiese came in as an all-round option and should get another CPL game.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Kadeem Alleyne, Roston Chase, Tim David, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals’ batting line-up failed once again after an improved showing against Guyana in the CPL. While Kyle Mayers got the start at the top, none of the other batsmen could really get going.

Their bowlers put up a reasonably good show to stretch the game but they just did not have enough runs to play with. Both departments will have to do well together if the Royals want to secure their third win this season.

Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings have everything to play for in their quest to make the final four of the CPL this season. Taking on the Barbados Royals, who have struggled all tournament, is the perfect opportunity for Faf and Co. to grab a win that they desperately need. The Royals will play for pride but it is Saint Lucia Kings who have an advantage over them.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee