CPL 2021: Match 26, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 will see Jamaica Tallawahs take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a big defeat at the hands of defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. But they bounced back in style against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots with a 22-run win. They carried the momentum into their next CPL game against the Saint Lucia Kings as well to register a 55-run win.

Batting first, Jamaica posted a huge total of 211 on the board. They then came back to restrict the Kings to just 156 runs, winning comfortably in the end. Jamaica have now picked up two wins in a row after successive losses in the CPL against TKR. They are peaking at the right time, having moved up to third place in the CPL 2021 points table.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been on and off throughout the entire CPL this season. They have two wins and as many losses from their last four outings. However, they will come into this contest with a win over the Saint Lucia Kings. Guyana managed a modest total of 151 batting first and then kept the Kings down to 134 runs to win the game by 17 runs.

With three teams tied on eight points, every game is now crucial for them. The Tallawahs are on a two-match winning streak. Guyana will want to continue the momentum from the win in their previous game, something they have failed to do. Both sides will ideally look for a win to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four and progressing further in this year’s CPL.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2021

Date: September 12, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The forecast predicts cloud cover and the possibility of rain during the course of the game. We can only hope that there is no interruption caused. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been good for batting and teams can score runs if they settle in nicely. We have seen scores around 150 to 200 across matches in this CPL. While the spinners have done well, pacers who have used variations have been able to pick up wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kennar Lewis finally struck form, getting the Tallawahs off to a flying start in their previous CPL game. Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell and Imad Wasim powered the team past 200. Imad had a brilliant all-round game, picking up three wickets as well. Russell and Brathwaite scalped two each as well and the Tallawahs did well in all departments.

Predicted XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King was the lone performer with the bat at the top in the Warriors’ previous game. His 77-run knock laid the foundation for a modest total. However, the rest of the batting failed to provide him with any support. Odean Smith and Gudakesh Motie did pick up a couple of wickets but the inconsistency in batting and bowling continues to remain a major issue for Guyana in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs have a strong batting line-up with the ability to put up big totals. Guyana, as a batting unit, has been disappointing so far in this CPL. Jamaica are doing well with the ball too. Coming into this CPL game with two consecutive wins makes them the favorites over the Warriors.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee