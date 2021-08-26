CPL 2021: Match 3, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings will lock horns in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday.

The Tallawahs did not have the best of tournaments when it came to their performance in the group stages last time around. They only managed to win three of their ten games. However, they were fortunate enough to make the semi-finals, which they eventually lost.

The Tallawahs will be keen to come up with a better and improved showing this time. With the likes of Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Qais Ahmed and Chris Green in their ranks, the Tallawahs show a lot of promise.

Coming to the St Lucia Kings, the side has undergone quite a few changes from the previous edition, including being renamed from Zouks to Kings. The Kings had their best-ever performance last year, finishing as runners-up. They would certainly like to go the distance this time around. It will be interesting to see a relatively new-look St Lucia Kings outfit perform this season.

With Daren Sammy stepping away, Faf du Plessis will lead the side. The Kings possess some experienced and exciting talent with the likes of Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy and Alzarri Joseph being in their ranks.

Both sides will be eager to get off to a winning start and this should be an entertaining clash.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 27, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

St Kitts is expected to have clear skies with no prediction of rain throughout the course of the game. The temperature will hover between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius and we should see a full contest without interruptions.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Warner Park provides good pace and bounce, which the batsmen will enjoy. Its flat nature makes it a batting friendly and a high scoring venue. The bowlers will find it challenging and hence, the team winning the toss would prefer to chase. A score of around 170 would be ideal for the side batting first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs are likely to have a new opening pair in Chadwick Walton and Haider Ali. The duo are expected to provide the team with a good start at the top. With the likes of Rowman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Chris Green, they comprise a formidable batting line-up.

Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul and Qais Ahmed will hold the key to bowling. All-rounders in Russell, Brathwaite and Green will also have to contribute with the ball.

Predicted XI: Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Chadwick Walton (wk), Qais Ahmed, Chris Green, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius.

St Lucia Kings

St Lucia Kings have a decent batting unit, comprising Faf du Plessis, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Samit Patel, Tim David and Andre Fletcher. The bowling department appears to be well equipped with Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, along with Tim David and Samit Patel.

It will be crucial for all the players to come together and perform well as a unit with the Kings undergoing several changes to their squad.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Tim David, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Usman Qadir/Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.

Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs appear to have one of the strongest batting line-ups this season. St Lucia Kings, on the other hand, also have a decent batting line-up. It will be a test for the Kings’ bowlers and their fate will depend on how their bowlers fare against the Tallawahs, who will be the favorites with some big hitters in their ranks.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee