CPL 2023: Match 1, Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match No. 1 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, August 16 (Thursday, August 17 in India). The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, have a strong squad at their disposal. They have two quality all-rounders in the form of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, who were stupendous in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Johnson Charles is a clean striker of the ball and he is likely to open the batting with Du Plessis. Matthew Forde is an excellent all-rounder and his role will hold a lot of importance. Alzarri Joseph will lead their bowling attack.

The Tallawahs will be captained by Brandon King, who is fresh from playing a imperious knock against India in the fifth T20I in Lauderhill. He is likely to open the batting with Alex Hales, who recently announced his international retirement.

The Tallawahs have four quality all-rounders in the form of Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting and Fabian Allen. Mohammad Amir will lead their bowling attack. Hayden Walsh Jr also needs to come to the party.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 1, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 16, 2023, Wednesday, 07.00 pm local time (August 17, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Lucia is expected to be a sporting one in the opening match of the tournament. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is a 7 per cent chance of rain, but the heaves are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Peter Hatzglou/Chris Sole

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (C), Alex Hales, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Amir Jangoo, Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh Jr

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs will go into the match as favorites. They have a strong batting lineup and some of the best T20 all-rounders around the world.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

