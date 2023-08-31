CPL 2023: Match 14, Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match No. 14 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Friday, September 1 (Saturday, August 31 in India). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host this contest.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are currently fifth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -2.892 thanks to one win in four matches. They slumped to a demoralizing 133-run defeat at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in their last match.

After being asked to chase down a huge target of 195, the Royals crumbled for 61 in 12.1 overs. After both their openers, Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall perished for ducks, the Royals could never come back.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.170 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

They will go into the match after losing to Imran Tahir's Guyana Amazon Warriors by 34 runs. After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 211, the Tallawahs finished with 176 in 18.4 overs.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 14, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, 07.00 pm local time (September 1, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Barbados has been an excellent one for batting thus far. Teams should keep opting to field first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The temperatures will hover around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), Laurie Evans, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Amir Jangoo (wk), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Salman Irshad.

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs started their campaign with two wins before losing to the Warriors. They will fancy their chances against the Royals, who have endured a poor run of form.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

