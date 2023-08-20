CPL 2023: Match 5, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match 4 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 20. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.550. They made a brilliant start to their campaign with a 11-run win against Saint Lucia Kings.

Skipper King led from the front and was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 82 runs off 53 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Imad Wasim was stupendous as well, picking up three wickets and scoring 19 vital runs.

The Royals, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.700. They got off to a poor start in the tournament after losing to the Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs in their first game of the season.

After being asked to chase down a huge target of 202, the Royals folded for 147 in 20 overs. Nyeem Young scored 48 runs off 39 balls lower down the order, but it was only to mitigate the damages.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, Match 5, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Lucia has been a decent one for the batters. But bowlers are also likely to extract a lot out of the surface. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Weather Forecast

There is a 7 to 10 percent chance of rain during the match. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King ©, Amir Jangoo (wk), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Nicholas Gordon

Barbados Royals

Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kevin Wickham, Rovman Powell ©, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Qais Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Obed McCoy

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs put in an all-round show in their opening match and will be pretty high on confidence. They will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

