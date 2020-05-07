Credit for the Indian Cricket Team's performances goes to Virat Kohli: Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav (R) last played together in the 2019 World Cup

Indian cricket team star spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently shared his two cents on Virat Kohli's characteristics as the Indian team captain.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Instagram handle, Kuldeep shed light on how Kohli has been an extremely supportive captain and understands the strengths and weaknesses of all of his teammates.

"To be honest, Virat is a very supportive captain. He understands the bowler because he is a great batsman and a great player. He also knows that the batsman can bat well and bowlers might have off-days. Captain’s support is very important and all the youngsters in the team have the backing of Kohli and that's a plus point. And, the entire credit for the team’s performances goes to him,” Kuldeep said.

The 25-year-old chinaman made his Test debut for the Indian cricket team debut in March 2017 against Australia, and a few months later even made his ODI debut, against West Indies at Port of Spain.

The only Indian bowler to have claimed two hat-tricks, one each against Australia and West Indies, Kuldeep has only grown in strength since making his debut and has over 150 wickets across formats for the Indian cricket team.

Partnership between Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian cricket team

One of the Indian team's greatest strengths, especially in the limited-overs formats has been the combination of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal, and the duo has worked wonders for the Indian cricket team in the past.

Although the spin twins haven't bowled together too much in the recent past, Kuldeep spoke about how his bowling partnership with Chahal while playing for the Indian team has helped both of them perform a lot better.

"Cricket is a game of partnerships. They are very important, whether it be while batting or bowling. Of course, it is beneficial when Chahal and I bowl together and we inspire each other to perform even better. The more we bowl together, the better understanding we have. In the process, the opposition is under pressure in the middle overs and I personally, love bowling alongside Chahal.