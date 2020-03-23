Cricket Association of Bengal set to cover COVID-19 as part of health insurance for 3200 cricketers and staff

CAB are set to cover COVID-19 for their players as part of their health insurance.

This includes members of the women's team as well as former cricketers of the men's team as well.

CAB released the statement on Monday

In an official statement released on Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that they are set to cover COVID-19 as part of the health insurance policies for all their cricketers and match officials. Tallying up to a total of 3200 people, this also includes the women's team and former cricketers who have represented Bengal in the past.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said,

"This is to assure you that all the group policies on behalf of your esteemed organisation covering cricketers, umpires, scorers, etc are being covered from COVID 19 virus."

"Therefore, there is no reason for them to panic. However, it is always advisable to take adequate preventive measures to stop spreading of the virus as per the Government guidelines. Wishing our players and match officials safe times ahead."

The outbreak has already led to over 400 cases in the country so far and has wreaked havoc in countries such as Italy, Spain, the USA, and continues to affect more areas. This has led to the shutting down of most if not all major sporting leagues across the world including the likes of the NBA, UEFA Champions League, NFL, French Open, and many more.

The Indian Premier League has also been postponed with all possibilities currently being considered, including those of a shortened IPL season to cancelling this edirion of the tournament all together.

CAB, on the other hand, have shown utmost support to all their players under such dire circumstances.

"We have instructed our TPA's (Third Party Administrators) to report cases of COVID-19 and no claims should be rejected. We shall be shall be reviewing each case by merits and any claims pertaining to COVID-19 will not be rejected."

"We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses arising out of COVID-19 for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments."